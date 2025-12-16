Deal of the Day: Lease a Hyundai Kona from £178 per month
The Hyundai Kona is a solid all-rounder with efficient engines, and you could lease one for a keen price with our deals...
There are lots of reasons why you might be in the market for a new small SUV – not only are they particularly trendy at the moment, but the best ones also offer plenty of space for passengers and cargo, as well as a generous amount of equipment. So, if you’re looking for a car that ticks all those boxes, the Hyundai Kona is worth considering.
Indeed, the Kona is a solid all-rounder in the small SUV class, and you could put one on your driveway from just £178 per month thanks to our leasing deals.
To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 36-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £2127.96. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.
If you regularly cover more miles, you could opt for a more common 36-month, 10,000-mile agreement with six months initial rental (£1368.24), which will cost £228.04 per month.
See all Hyundai Kona deals
There’s a Kona for pretty much everyone, since it comes with a choice of petrol, hybrid and electric power options. Our Deal of the Day, though, is equipped with the entry-level 1.0-litre petrol engine, which pumps out 99bhp. While that may sound like a modest figure, it’s still prompt when pulling away from junctions, and it can get you up to motorway speeds comfortably. It comes matched to a precise six-speed manual gearbox.
The Kona’s suspension strikes a good balance between comfort and composure, which means it soaks up imperfections in the road well, though it can be a bit fidgety over speed bumps.
While the Kona faces stiff competition from the likes of the Audi Q2 and Ford Puma when it comes to handling, it holds its own especially around town, where the steering is light and nimble.
SUV fans will appreciate the commanding position of the driver’s seat inside the Kona. All versions come with lumbar support, so you shouldn’t have any issues getting comfortable on long journeys.
Elsewhere inside, there’s a 12.3in infotainment touchscreen which comes kitted out with DAB radio, Bluetooth and a built-in sat-nav, as well as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There are physical buttons below the touchscreen to operate shortcuts, which are a lot easier to use than the touch-sensitive controls in the Volkswagen T-Roc.
Being a small SUV, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that the Kona doesn’t skimp on interior space. Even six-footers will have no issues stretching out whether they’re in the front or rear.
The same can’t quite be said about boot space – with just 466 litres, the Kona trails rivals including the T-Roc. That being said, we did manage to squeeze in five carry-on suitcases and a couple of soft bags below the parcel shelf, which might be enough for some drivers.
Our Deal of the Day comes in entry-level Advance trim, which is well-equipped with 17in alloy wheels, power-folding wing mirrors, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, auto lights and wipers, keyless entry, dual-zone climate control and cruise control. There’s also touchscreen infotainment, LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Hyundai Kona deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here