Deal of the Day: Lease a Hyundai Kona from £178 per month

There are lots of reasons why you might be in the market for a new small SUV – not only are they particularly trendy at the moment, but the best ones also offer plenty of space for passengers and cargo, as well as a generous amount of equipment. So, if you’re looking for a car that ticks all those boxes, the Hyundai Kona is worth considering.

Indeed, the Kona is a solid all-rounder in the small SUV class, and you could put one on your driveway from just £178 per month thanks to our leasing deals.

To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 36-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £2127.96. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.