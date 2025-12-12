Deal of the Day: Lease a Suzuki Swift from £148 per month
The Suzuki Swift is a frugal and fun small car, and you could lease one for a keen price with our deals...
Old trends always have a way of coming back into vogue some years down the line. Some current examples include vinyl records, film cameras, flip phones – and now cheap small cars.
Indeed, while they went out of fashion a few years ago, a number of brands are bringing small cars back to the forefront of their line-ups. One more familiar face in this category is the Suzuki Swift, a name that has been known to the industry since 1984 and has solidly cemented itself as a fun, frugal small car choice. So, if that all sounds tempting to you, then you might be pleased to know that you could put a new Swift on your driveway from just £148 per month with our leasing deals.
To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 24-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £1770. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.
If you regularly cover more miles, you could opt for a more common 36-month, 10,000-mile agreement with six months initial rental (£1183.86), which will cost £197.31 per month.
Every version of the Swift is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that’s bolstered by mild hybrid tech. While its 81bhp output sounds quite modest, the Swift is lighter than most other small cars on the market, which benefits acceleration. There are rivals that are faster, but the Swift is gutsy enough to get you up to speed, and its engine sounds surprisingly pleasant when you work it hard.
You can have your Swift with either a five-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic. Our Deal of the Day comes equipped with the former, which should be kinder on fuel economy.
The Swift is also fun to drive, thanks to its lightness that lends itself well to agility. Indeed, it’s more enjoyable than the rival Dacia Sandero and Toyota Aygo X. There’s a reassuring amount of grip, even if the steering is quite light.
Now, the Swift is a cheap car, so it makes sense that the materials inside aren’t the plushest – however, they are solidly put together and make for a smarter interior than the Sandero or Aygo X.
Elsewhere inside, there’s a 9.0in infotainment touchscreen which comes with plenty of features, including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring. It sits high on the dashboard, meaning you don’t have to take your eyes too far off the road to see it, but it is slightly sluggish.
Surprisingly, despite being smaller than rivals like the Renault Clio and Skoda Fabia, the Swift isn’t quite as cramped inside as you might expect. Tall occupants in front shouldn’t have any issues getting comfortable, and while there isn’t as much room in the back, two six-footers should fit in easily enough.
With just 265 litres of boot space, the Swift isn’t the most practical. We managed to fit five carry-on suitcases in the boot, which might be enough for some drivers.
Our Deal of the Day comes in our favourite Motion trim which comes with 16in alloy wheels, LED headlights, keyless entry, adaptive cruise control, heated front seats, a reversing camera and blind-spot monitoring.
