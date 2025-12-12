Deal of the Day: Lease a Suzuki Swift from £148 per month

Old trends always have a way of coming back into vogue some years down the line. Some current examples include vinyl records, film cameras, flip phones – and now cheap small cars.

Indeed, while they went out of fashion a few years ago, a number of brands are bringing small cars back to the forefront of their line-ups. One more familiar face in this category is the Suzuki Swift, a name that has been known to the industry since 1984 and has solidly cemented itself as a fun, frugal small car choice. So, if that all sounds tempting to you, then you might be pleased to know that you could put a new Swift on your driveway from just £148 per month with our leasing deals.

To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 24-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £1770. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.