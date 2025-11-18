Deal of the Day: Lease a BMW 1 Series from £311 per month
The BMW 1 Series is a popular and premium family car, and you could lease one for a keen price with our deals...
If you’re in the market for a new family car, there’s a good chance the BMW 1 Series is high up on your list. Since it was launched in 2004, the 1 Series has become a familiar face on our roads – in fact, it’s so popular it was BMW’s best-selling model in the UK last year.
Indeed, the 1 Series is good to drive and offers a more premium experience in the family car class. So, if that all sounds good to you, then you might be pleased to know that you could put a new one on your driveway from just £311 per month with our leasing deals.
To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 60-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £3723.24. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.
If you regularly cover more miles, you could opt for a more common 36-month, 10,000-mile agreement with six months initial rental (£2351.82), which will cost £391.97 per month.
See all BMW 1 Series deals
There are a few engines available in the 1 Series, but our Deal of the Day comes with the new 120i M Sport, which is bolstered by mild hybrid assistance. It uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine for a total power output of 168bhp. That’s punchier than an Audi A3 35 TFSI, and it should be more than enough oomph for everyday driving.
That engine comes matched to a seven-speed automatic gearbox, which we found to be snappy and easy to use when we tested it. Since our Deal of the Day is kitted out with M Sport trim, it also comes with stiffer suspension that makes the 1 Series feel a bit more like a hot hatchback than your average family car.
You shouldn’t have any issues getting comfortable in the 1 Series, especially since our Deal of the Day comes with sports seats that keep you firmly in place even on undulating roads. Build quality is class-leading, with plush vegan leather and soft-touch plastics, as well as aluminium detailing on the dashboard.
Speaking of the dashboard, there’s now a curved display screen that comprises a 10.7in digital driver's display and a 10.3in infotainment touchscreen, complete with DAB radio, Bluetooth, sat-nav, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and a six-speaker, 100-watt stereo.
Annoyingly, the 1 Series no longer benefits from its old rotary controller we loved so much, so you have to control the system exclusively through the touchscreen, which can be distracting on the move.
While there are bigger family cars out there, the 1 Series isn’t short of space. Indeed, front passengers will find there’s more head and leg room than in an Audi A3 or Mercedes A-Class. There’s not quite as much space for tall passengers in the back, though, and boot space isn’t the biggest either.
Our Deal of the Day comes in our preferred M Sport trim, which gets some sportier styling, 18in alloy wheels, suede-like Alcantara and artificial leather seats
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great BMW 1 Series deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
Read more: Deal of the Day: Save more than £10,000 on a new Seat Ateca