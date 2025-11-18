Deal of the Day: Lease a BMW 1 Series from £311 per month

If you’re in the market for a new family car, there’s a good chance the BMW 1 Series is high up on your list. Since it was launched in 2004, the 1 Series has become a familiar face on our roads – in fact, it’s so popular it was BMW’s best-selling model in the UK last year.

Indeed, the 1 Series is good to drive and offers a more premium experience in the family car class. So, if that all sounds good to you, then you might be pleased to know that you could put a new one on your driveway from just £311 per month with our leasing deals.

To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 60-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £3723.24. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.