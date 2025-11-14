Deal of the Day: Save more than £10,000 on a new Seat Ateca

For those who value a more engaging driving experience, the Ateca should be right up your street. Despite its upright stance, it’s surprisingly fun to drive down meandering roads, and it offers sharper agility than the rival Skoda Karoq and Toyota Yaris Cross .

The Ateca comes with a few engine options, but our favourite is the mid-spec 148bhp 1.5-litre petrol with mild hybrid tech . That electric power gives you some much needed punch for getting up to motorway speeds.

For a saving of up to £9220, you can specify this engine with the Ateca’s SE Technology trim, which adds comfy 18in wheels that are pleasantly composed over bumps in the road. It comes with the larger 9.2in infotainment touchscreen (instead of 8.3in), with Bluetooth, DAB radio and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring. That’s on top of the standard cruise control, keyless entry, power-folding door mirrors, metallic paint and dual-zone climate control.

Or, for a saving of up to £10,035, you can step up to FR Line trim which gets you a sportier look both inside and out, including privacy glass, body-coloured wheel arches and suede seat trim.

For the biggest saving of up to £10,100, you’ll need to choose top-spec FR Black Edition trim which adds lots of equipment, including 19in wheels, vegan leather, heated seats and a powered tailgate.

The Ateca’s infotainment system is decently responsive, but it can be a little distracting on the move. Thankfully, it gets touch-sensitive shortcuts on the side of the screen to make things a bit easier. The materials feel sturdy and soft to the touch, and generally outdo the ones in other small SUV rivals.

Space is a real highlight inside the Ateca – even taller passengers will find it difficult to fault. Indeed, it’s roomier than a Yaris Cross in terms of both passenger space and boot space.