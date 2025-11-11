Deal of the Day: Save more than £12,000 on a new Kia EV6
The Kia EV6 is a fantastic electric SUV, and you could save a packet on one with our deals...
When the Kia EV6 arrived in 2021, there were some high expectations for what it would deliver. That’s because Kia has a history of building great electric cars, with the e-Niro having become the first electric car to win our Car of the Year award in 2019 – and the EV6 followed swiftly in its footsteps, securing the same title in 2022.
Since it’s an electric SUV, you might expect the EV6 to be quite pricey, but that doesn’t have to be the case. You might be pleased to know that you could save a packet on a new one with our free online New Car Deals service.
- Save £9837 on a new Kia EV6 84kWh GT-Line
- Save £10,790 on a new Kia EV6 84kWh GT-Line AWD
- Save £12,188 on a new Kia EV6 84kWh GT-Line S AWD
You can have your EV6 with just one battery: an 84kWh (total capacity) unit. Depending on which version you opt for, it can officially manage between 324 and 361 miles on a single charge – which is very competitive against rivals such as the Cupra Tavascan and Tesla Model Y.
The EV6 is available with both rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive. For a saving of up to £9257, you can opt for a rear-wheel-drive version in entry-level Air trim, which has a power output of 225bhp and comes with plenty of standard kit, including 19in alloy wheels, climate control, rain-sensing wipers, heated door mirrors, adaptive cruise control, a heated steering wheel and heated front seats (with adjustable lumbar support for the driver).
Or, for a larger saving of up to £9837, you can step up to GT-Line trim, which adds sporty styling, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, privacy glass and wireless phone charging.
If you like the look of GT-Line trim but want a bit of extra oomph, you can opt for a four-wheel-drive variant and up the power to 320bhp. It has a second electric motor powering the front wheels, giving acceleration that’s a match for the Hyundai Ioniq 5 AWD. With this combination, you could save up to £10,790.
For the biggest saving of £12,188, you’ll need to choose top-spec GT-Line S trim alongside four-wheel drive. It includes extra creature comforts like larger 20in alloy wheels, exterior door handles that automatically pop out for you to grab, a head-up display, ventilated front seats and heated outer rear seats.
Inside, every version of the EV6 gets dual 12.3in screens for infotainment and digital instruments. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay come as standard, though we find Kia’s system to be intuitive and simple to use, despite being a bit slow sometimes. Opt for GT-Line S trim and you’ll get a 14-speaker sound system instead of the regular 6 speakers.
Given that it’s a very big car, it’s no surprise that the EV6 offers plenty of space for passengers of all sizes. It’s worth noting, though, that the sunroof fitted to GT-Line S models does compromise head room slightly – and there are rivals with more boot space.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Kia EV6 deals, then take a look at our free online New Car Deals service.
