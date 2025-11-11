Deal of the Day: Save more than £12,000 on a new Kia EV6

When the Kia EV6 arrived in 2021, there were some high expectations for what it would deliver. That’s because Kia has a history of building great electric cars, with the e-Niro having become the first electric car to win our Car of the Year award in 2019 – and the EV6 followed swiftly in its footsteps, securing the same title in 2022.

Since it’s an electric SUV, you might expect the EV6 to be quite pricey, but that doesn’t have to be the case. You might be pleased to know that you could save a packet on a new one with our free online New Car Deals service.

- Save £9257 on a new Kia EV6 84kWh Air