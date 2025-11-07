Deal of the Day: Lease a Toyota Yaris Cross from £244 per month
The Toyota Yaris Cross is a super efficient small SUV, and you could lease one for a keen price with our deals...
With plenty of offerings on the market right now, hybrid small SUVs are a tempting prospect: not only do they offer good fuel efficiency, but they’re also stylish and spacious enough for small families to get from A to B in comfort. One solid example, and the hero of today’s deal, is the Toyota Yaris Cross.
Indeed, the Yaris Cross is efficient, good to drive and is competitively priced – even more so when you take into account that you could put a new one on your driveway from just £244 per month with our leasing deals.
To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 36-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 6000 miles, and an initial payment of £2193.57. The annual 6000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.
If you regularly cover more miles, you could opt for a more common 36-month, 10,000-mile agreement with six months initial rental (£1655.70), which will cost £275.95 per month.
See all Toyota Yaris Cross deals
The only engine available in the Yaris Cross is a 1.5-litre petrol which sits alongside an electric motor for a combined output of 114bhp. While it’s not the fastest small SUV we’ve tested, it matches up well against the Nissan Juke Hybrid and is only slightly slower than a Renault Captur – and it should have enough oomph for everyday driving.
If you’re gentle with the accelerator, the Yaris Cross can even run on electric power around town for short distances. Its electric motor feels punchier than rivals and it’s pleasantly quiet compared with petrol-only competition. Its CVT automatic gearbox ensures smooth driving, though the petrol engine does get quite vocal under hard acceleration.
The Yaris Cross isn’t the most lofty small SUV out there, but it still has a commanding driving position that’s higher than a Ford Puma. It gives you a great view out of the windscreen, even with the pillars on either side. You shouldn’t have any issues getting comfortable, either, because our Deal of the Day comes with electrically adjustable lumbar support for the driver’s seat.
Elsewhere inside, there’s a 10.5in infotainment touchscreen complete with a sat-nav. It’s easy enough to get to grips with, though it can be a little slow to respond. Luckily, you can bypass the system with Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, which come as standard across every version of the Yaris Cross.
Interior quality feels superior compared with rivals like the Captur and Puma, with nice materials across the dashboard and a fabric trim on the doors. It’s not quite as plush as a Juke, though.
There’s plenty of space in the front of the Yaris Cross, even for those over 6ft tall. A couple of six-footers will fit in the back, but they might not be the most comfortable, especially if the person in front of them is of equal height.
With 400 litres of boot space and rear seats that fold in a 40/20/40 configuration, the Yaris Cross is more practical than some rivals. We managed to fit seven carry-on suitcases with the boot floor set to its lowest position.
Our Deal of the Day comes in our favourite Design trim which comes with 17in alloy wheels, ambient lighting, electric rear windows and rear privacy glass. That’s on top of the standard keyless entry and start, climate control, adaptive cruise control and automatic headlights.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Toyota Yaris Cross deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here