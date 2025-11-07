Deal of the Day: Lease a Toyota Yaris Cross from £244 per month

With plenty of offerings on the market right now, hybrid small SUVs are a tempting prospect: not only do they offer good fuel efficiency, but they’re also stylish and spacious enough for small families to get from A to B in comfort. One solid example, and the hero of today’s deal, is the Toyota Yaris Cross.

Indeed, the Yaris Cross is efficient, good to drive and is competitively priced – even more so when you take into account that you could put a new one on your driveway from just £244 per month with our leasing deals.

To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 36-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 6000 miles, and an initial payment of £2193.57. The annual 6000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.