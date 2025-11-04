Deal of the Day: Lease a Peugeot 408 from £253 per month
The Peugeot 408 is a stylish executive car, and you could lease one for a keen price with our deals...
With its chunky SUV cladding, sleek executive car roofline and estate car underpinnings, the Peugeot 408 doesn’t cater to just one class. And since it straddles multiple different classes, there are a lot of boxes it needs to tick – but we think it does a pretty good job.
Indeed, the 408 is available with mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid tech, offers a plush interior and comes well-equipped with standard kit. So, if that all sounds good to you then you might be pleased to know that you could put a new one on your driveway from just £253 per month.
To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 60-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £3029.76. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.
If you regularly cover more miles, you could opt for a more common 36-month, 10,000-mile agreement with six months initial rental (£2058.42), which will cost £343.07 per month.
Our Deal of the Day comes kitted out with the 408’s entry-level mild hybrid engine, which is great for drivers who don’t want the hassle of plugging in. It combines a 1.2-litre petrol engine with an electric motor for a total output of 134bhp, and it can run on electric power alone for short distances – that should keep your fuel bills low. There are some smoother hybrid systems out there, though.
While the 408 shares its underpinnings with the Citroën C5 X, it gets a slightly firmer ride, meaning you’ll feel more imperfections in the road. However, it feels assured on undulating roads, smooth at high speeds and more confident through corners than its C5 X sibling, which will work well if you regularly travel long distances.
SUV fans will like the 408’s lofty driving position, which is higher than in most executive cars. That being said, if you want something even more commanding, you’ll likely be better off with a traditional family SUV, such as the Peugeot 3008.
Rear visibility is a bit lacklustre, but all versions of the 408 come with rear parking sensors and a reversing camera to offset this. Our Deal of the Day also comes equipped with front parking sensors to help you out even more.
There’s a 10in infotainment touchscreen alongside a digital driver’s display above the steering wheel. Below the touchscreen is a touch-sensitive panel with customisable shortcut buttons to help you reach your favourite functions easily. We find the system to be a little clunky, but luckily you can use Android Auto or Apple CarPlay to bypass the built-in software and use your own apps.
Where the 408 really stands out is with its interior quality. It feels really plush and well-constructed, beating rivals like the Skoda Superb.
Front occupants should have no issues getting comfortable in the 408, and there’s plenty of leg room in the rear too. However, rear head room is a little compromised due to the sloping roofline. If that’s an issue, it’s worth taking a look at the Skoda Superb.
With 536 litres of boot space, the 408 should cater to most families’ needs, though there are rivals out there with more room, including the C5 X and Hyundai Tucson.
Our Deal of the Day comes in top-spec GT trim which comes with 19in alloy wheels, a heated steering wheel, a powered tailgate and GT badging, on top of the standard keyless entry and start, dual-zone climate control and electrically folding door mirrors.
