Deal of the Day: Lease a Peugeot 408 from £253 per month

With its chunky SUV cladding, sleek executive car roofline and estate car underpinnings, the Peugeot 408 doesn’t cater to just one class. And since it straddles multiple different classes, there are a lot of boxes it needs to tick – but we think it does a pretty good job.

Indeed, the 408 is available with mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid tech, offers a plush interior and comes well-equipped with standard kit. So, if that all sounds good to you then you might be pleased to know that you could put a new one on your driveway from just £253 per month.

To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 60-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £3029.76. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.