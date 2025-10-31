Deal of the Day: Lease a Nissan Juke from £184 per month

The Nissan Juke is consistently among Britain's best-selling new cars, but it still manages to stand out on the road thanks to its funky looks. For that reason, there’s a good chance it’s already on your new car shortlist.

Indeed, the Juke is a solid all-rounder in the small SUV market, and it’s built fully in the UK. So, if you like the sound of that, then you might be pleased to know that you could put a new one on your driveway from just £184 per month.

To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 36-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £2203.68. The annual 5000-mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.