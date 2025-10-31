Deal of the Day: Lease a Nissan Juke from £184 per month
The Nissan Juke is one of the UK’s best-selling cars, and you could lease one for a keen price with our deals...
The Nissan Juke is consistently among Britain's best-selling new cars, but it still manages to stand out on the road thanks to its funky looks. For that reason, there’s a good chance it’s already on your new car shortlist.
Indeed, the Juke is a solid all-rounder in the small SUV market, and it’s built fully in the UK. So, if you like the sound of that, then you might be pleased to know that you could put a new one on your driveway from just £184 per month.
To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 36-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £2203.68. The annual 5000-mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.
If you regularly cover more miles, you could opt for a more common 36-month, 10,000-mile agreement with six months initial rental (£1359.24), which will cost £226.54 per month.
When choosing your Juke, you’ll have the option of either petrol or hybrid power – but our Deal of the Day comes with the regular entry-level petrol engine, which also happens to be our preferred option. With 112bhp, it’s not the quickest engine out there, but it’s peppy enough when you keep the revs high.
Some other rivals, like the Skoda Kamiq and Volkswagen T-Roc, are more comfortable than the Juke, but the Nissan offers good grip and is pleasantly quiet when you’re pootling around town. It also comes matched to a six-speed manual gearbox, which we found to be light and easy to use.
You shouldn’t have any issues getting comfy behind the wheel of the Juke, thanks to its wealth of adjustability in both the steering wheel and driver’s seat. SUV fans will like the Juke’s lofty driving position, too.
There’s a 12.3in driver’s display and a matching infotainment touchscreen, as well as plenty of physical buttons and dials for air-conditioning and other important functions. Every Juke comes well-equipped with DAB radio, Bluetooth, sat-nav, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard.
Where the Juke really stands out is with its interior quality. It feels really plush, comfortably beating the rival Ford Puma. Indeed, the only models that feel better are those with premium badges like the Audi Q2.
There’s plenty of space for tall occupants in the front of the Juke, though six-footers might find themselves ducking down a bit in the rear due to the mediocre head room.
With 422 litres of boot space, the Juke offers almost as much practicality as the larger Nissan Qashqai. We managed to fit six carry-on suitcases below the load cover – an impressive feat for a small SUV.
Our Deal of the Day comes in mid-spec Tekna trim, which comes with 19in wheels, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, part faux-leather upholstery and a heated front windscreen. That’s on top of the climate control, rear privacy glass and cruise control that come with lower trim levels.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Nissan Juke deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.
