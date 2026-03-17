That power might sound a bit modest, but we reckon it’ll work for most Juke buyers. It has enough oomph to get you from A to B, and equivalent engines in rivals like the Skoda Kamiq and Volkswagen T-Roc are only mildly stronger.

SUV fans will appreciate the Juke’s lofty stance, but despite its shape, it doesn’t sway around through tight twists and turns as much as you’d think. There’s enough grip to make it feel safe and competent at moderate speeds – but it does lose a bit of composure when you push it harder. If you want something especially sporty, it’s worth looking at the Ford Puma.

It’s really easy to get comfy inside the Juke, thanks to its adjustable steering wheel that accounts for height and reach, as well as the solid side support on the driver’s seat.

The dashboard features dual 12.3in screens – one for infotainment and one for digital instruments. The Juke’s infotainment system comes equipped with DAB radio, Bluetooth, sat-nav, Android Auto and Apple Carplay, as well as a wireless phone charger.

Where the Juke really stands out is with its interior quality. No matter which version you opt for, it feels more solidly built than a Ford Puma, and the materials are surprisingly upmarket across most surfaces. There’s only a bit of hard plastic on the tops of the doors.

There’s a fair amount of leg room for tall people both up front and in the back of the Juke. Head room at the rear is a little compromised due to the sloping roofline – the Kamiq and T-Roc feel less claustrophobic. However, with 422 litres of boot space, the Juke is impressively practical, and it has almost as much luggage capacity as the larger Nissan Qashqai. We managed to fit six carry-on suitcases below the load cover.