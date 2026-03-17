Deal of the Day: Lease a Nissan Juke from £184 per month
The Nissan Juke is one of the UK’s favourite cars, and you could leave one for a keen price with our deals...
There are a number of reasons why you might be considering a Nissan Juke as your next car: it’s hugely popular, it has quirky looks that stand out on the road, and it’s manufactured right here on British soil.
Indeed, the Juke is one of the best-selling cars in the UK, and you might be pleased to know that you can put a new one on your driveway from just £184 per month.
To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 36-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £2202.12. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.
If you regularly cover more miles, you could opt for a more common 36-month, 10,000-mile agreement with six months initial rental (£1389.36), which will cost £231.56 per month.
See all Nissan Juke deals
You can have your Juke with either pure petrol or full hybrid power. Our Deal of the Day comes equipped with the entry-level 1.0-litre petrol engine, badged DIG-T 114. It pumps out 112bhp and comes matched to a six-speed manual gearbox.
That power might sound a bit modest, but we reckon it’ll work for most Juke buyers. It has enough oomph to get you from A to B, and equivalent engines in rivals like the Skoda Kamiq and Volkswagen T-Roc are only mildly stronger.
SUV fans will appreciate the Juke’s lofty stance, but despite its shape, it doesn’t sway around through tight twists and turns as much as you’d think. There’s enough grip to make it feel safe and competent at moderate speeds – but it does lose a bit of composure when you push it harder. If you want something especially sporty, it’s worth looking at the Ford Puma.
It’s really easy to get comfy inside the Juke, thanks to its adjustable steering wheel that accounts for height and reach, as well as the solid side support on the driver’s seat.
The dashboard features dual 12.3in screens – one for infotainment and one for digital instruments. The Juke’s infotainment system comes equipped with DAB radio, Bluetooth, sat-nav, Android Auto and Apple Carplay, as well as a wireless phone charger.
Where the Juke really stands out is with its interior quality. No matter which version you opt for, it feels more solidly built than a Ford Puma, and the materials are surprisingly upmarket across most surfaces. There’s only a bit of hard plastic on the tops of the doors.
There’s a fair amount of leg room for tall people both up front and in the back of the Juke. Head room at the rear is a little compromised due to the sloping roofline – the Kamiq and T-Roc feel less claustrophobic. However, with 422 litres of boot space, the Juke is impressively practical, and it has almost as much luggage capacity as the larger Nissan Qashqai. We managed to fit six carry-on suitcases below the load cover.
Our Deal of the Day comes with our favourite N-Connecta trim, which is generously equipped with 17in alloy wheels, cruise control, automatic windscreen wipers, climate control, ambient lighting, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror and rear-privacy glass.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Nissan Juke deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
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