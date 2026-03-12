If you’re in the market for a large SUV that’ll make you stand out from the crowd, then the Chery Tiggo 8 might be the car for you. Indeed, Chery is one of the newest badges on UK roads at the moment, but if its sales follow the same upward trajectory as its Omoda and Jaecoo sibling brands, its cars will quickly become highly sought-after.

The Tiggo 8 is the second-largest model offered by Chery, sitting above the Tiggo 7 and below the Tiggo 9. It’s available with up to seven seats and it comes with plenty of standard kit. So, if that all sounds good to you, then you might be pleased to know that you can put a new Tiggo 8 on your driveway from just £250 per month.

To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 36-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £2998.92. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.