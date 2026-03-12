Deal of the Day: Lease a Chery Tiggo 8 from £250 per month
The Chery Tiggo 8 is a keenly priced seven-seat SUV – even more so when you take into account our leasing deals...
If you’re in the market for a large SUV that’ll make you stand out from the crowd, then the Chery Tiggo 8 might be the car for you. Indeed, Chery is one of the newest badges on UK roads at the moment, but if its sales follow the same upward trajectory as its Omoda and Jaecoo sibling brands, its cars will quickly become highly sought-after.
The Tiggo 8 is the second-largest model offered by Chery, sitting above the Tiggo 7 and below the Tiggo 9. It’s available with up to seven seats and it comes with plenty of standard kit. So, if that all sounds good to you, then you might be pleased to know that you can put a new Tiggo 8 on your driveway from just £250 per month.
To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 36-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £2998.92. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.
If you regularly cover more miles, you could opt for a more common 36-month, 10,000-mile agreement with six months initial rental (£1883.88), which will cost £313.98 per month.
You can have your Chery Tiggo 8 with either pure petrol or plug-in hybrid power. Our Deal of the Day comes with the former, featuring a 1.6-litre petrol engine that pumps out a modest 145bhp. We’ve tested it in the smaller Tiggo 7, and it offers enough punch for everyday driving.
While it’s not the sportiest car out there, the Tiggo 8 prioritises comfort, meaning it handles imperfections and potholes in the road with ease. There’s a fair amount of body lean through corners, though. In the Tiggo 7, the petrol engine is pleasantly hushed at higher speeds, so we’d expect the same of its larger sibling.
Inside, you’ll find the driver’s seat lines up perfectly with the steering wheel and pedals – and it’s also electrically-adjustable as standard, making it super easy to get comfortable. SUV fans will appreciate the lofty driving position.
The dashboard features a 12.3in infotainment touchscreen alongside a digital instrument screen behind the wheel. It’s logically laid-out and responds well to your prods and presses. While the touchscreen houses most functions, it’s good that there are physical controls for the air-conditioning.
The Tiggo 8 is very keenly priced compared with rivals, but you wouldn’t be able to tell inside. The interior is made up of soft-touch materials on almost every surface, and it feels very well screwed-together. We’d say it’s on par with the MG HS, and better than the Dacia Duster.
Being a family SUV, the Tiggo 8 comes with mounds of space inside, with plenty of room for broad six-footers to stretch out comfortably in the front and back. Unfortunately, the same can’t quite be said about the boot. It gets just 484 litres of boot space, which is smaller than most rivals, including the Dacia Duster, MG HS and Kia Sportage.
Our Deal of the Day comes with top-spec Summit trim, which is generously equipped with 19in alloy wheels, heated and ventilated front seats, a powered tailgate, an eight-speaker Sony stereo and wireless phone charging. That’s on top of the standard-fit dual-zone climate control, LED headlights and a surround-view parking camera.
