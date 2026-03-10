Out of all the different car categories on the market, the family SUV segment is one of the most heavily saturated. But despite all the competition, we think the Kia Sportage is the best of them all.

Let us explain: not only does the Sportage offer all the things a family SUV should (a spacious interior and plenty of equipment), it also won’t cost you an arm and a leg to buy – especially when you factor in how much you could save with our leasing deals. Indeed, you could put a new Sportage on your driveway from just £268 per month.

To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 36-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £3212.16. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.