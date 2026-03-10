Deal of the Day: Lease a Kia Sportage PHEV from £268 per month
The Kia Sportage is our favourite family SUV on the market – and you could lease one for a keen price with our deals...
Out of all the different car categories on the market, the family SUV segment is one of the most heavily saturated. But despite all the competition, we think the Kia Sportage is the best of them all.
Let us explain: not only does the Sportage offer all the things a family SUV should (a spacious interior and plenty of equipment), it also won’t cost you an arm and a leg to buy – especially when you factor in how much you could save with our leasing deals. Indeed, you could put a new Sportage on your driveway from just £268 per month.
To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 36-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £3212.16. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.
If you regularly cover more miles, you could opt for a more common 36-month, 10,000-mile agreement with six months initial rental (£1995.72), which will cost £332.62 per month.
See all Kia Sportage deals
Our Deal of the Day features the previous-generation Kia Sportage, and comes with its plug-in hybrid engine option. That combines a 1.6-litre petrol engine with a 13.8kWh battery and electric motor, pumping out a combined total of 241bhp. It comes with four-wheel-drive as standard, which gives you an additional Terrain driving mode for extra traction in slippery conditions.
Thanks to its battery, the Sportage is capable of travelling up to 41 miles on all-electric power – that’s on par with rivals like the Ford Kuga and Hyundai Tucson.
While it’s not the most engaging car to drive, the Sportage has solid cornering abilities and a tidy balance of composure and comfort that should work for most drivers. If you want something a bit sportier, it’s worth looking at the Kuga or Seat Ateca.
Inside, there’s a 12.3in infotainment touchscreen, complete with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring, sat-nav, DAB radio and Bluetooth. The screen’s graphics are sharp and it’s pleasantly responsive and there’s also a digital driver’s display behind the wheel. There aren’t too many physical controls, save for some touch-sensitive buttons below the touchscreen with shortcuts for climate control, which can be a bit fiddly to adjust on the move.
The Sportage feels solidly put together inside, with well-damped switches, a good range of materials, plenty of squishy plastics and metallic-effect finishes at eye level. Any scratchier plastics are lower down and out of sight.
As a family SUV, it comes as no surprise that the Sportage is airy both up front and in the back. And, with 540 litres of boot space, it has plenty of room for your family’s holiday luggage.
Our Deal of the Day comes with mid-spec GT-Line trim, which is equipped with 19in alloy wheels, a heated steering wheel, front and rear parking sensors, electrically-folding and heated door mirrors, adaptive cruise control and automatic headlights.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Kia Sportage deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
