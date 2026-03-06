Deal of the Day: Lease a Suzuki Swift from £170 per month
The Suzuki Swift is a fun and frugal small car that offers great value – especially when you take into account our leasing deals...
Having been pushed to the sidelines over the last decade or so, small cars are once again becoming stylish to own. The brand new examples are mostly all-electric urban runabouts, but there’s still plenty of room for combustion-engined models to shine – and the Suzuki Swift is a prime example of that.
Indeed, the Swift is fun to drive, has frugal engines and comes with heaps of standard kit for a very reasonable price. So, if that all sounds good to you, then you might be pleased to know that you could put a new one on your driveway from just £170 per month thanks to our leasing deals.
To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 36-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £2031.84. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.
If you regularly cover more miles, you could opt for a more common 36-month, 10,000-mile agreement with six months initial rental (£1260.66), which will cost £210.11 per month.
Suzuki has kept things simple with just one engine available in the Swift: a 1.2-litre three-cylinder unit that’s bolstered by mild hybrid tech. While its 81bhp output might sound modest, the Swift is lighter than most rivals, meaning acceleration is not as pedestrian as you might think.
You can have your Swift with either a five-speed manual or automatic gearbox – but our Deal of the Day comes with the former. Its shift action is precise and positively weighted, and it’s more economical than its automatic counterpart.
The Swift’s lightness lends itself well to the driving experience, with agile handling, limited body lean and responsive steering. It’s not quite as sporty as a Renault Clio, but it’s more composed than other keenly-priced rivals such as the MG3.
Inside, there’s a 9.0in infotainment touchscreen angled towards the driver, alongside a digital driver’s display behind the wheel. It’s not the most easy infotainment system to use, since some of the controls are difficult to find, but luckily Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring come as standard, so you can use your familiar phone apps.
Despite being a small car, the Swift is surprisingly airy inside, especially up front, where six-footers shouldn’t have any complaints at all. Rear space isn’t quite as generous, but it’s comfortable for two tall passengers nonetheless. There’s significantly more head and leg room in the back of a Dacia Sandero or VW Polo, though.
With just 265 litres of boot space, the Swift is less practical than many rivals, but it took five carry-on suitcases when we tested it, which should be enough for a weekly shop.
Our Deal of the Day comes with our favourite entry-level Motion trim, which is generously equipped with 16in alloy wheels, LED headlights, keyless entry, adaptive cruise control, heated front seats, a reversing camera, blind-spot monitoring and touchscreen infotainment.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Suzuki Swift deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
