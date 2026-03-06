Having been pushed to the sidelines over the last decade or so, small cars are once again becoming stylish to own. The brand new examples are mostly all-electric urban runabouts, but there’s still plenty of room for combustion-engined models to shine – and the Suzuki Swift is a prime example of that.

Indeed, the Swift is fun to drive, has frugal engines and comes with heaps of standard kit for a very reasonable price. So, if that all sounds good to you, then you might be pleased to know that you could put a new one on your driveway from just £170 per month thanks to our leasing deals.

To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 36-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £2031.84. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.