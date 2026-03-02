If you need a car with plenty of space, but you aren’t enticed by the abundance of SUV offerings on the market, then it’s well worth considering an estate car – and the BMW 3 Series Touring is a stylish example of one.

It blends enjoyable driving experience, good practicality and strong engines — so, if that sounds appealing, then you might be pleased to know that you could put a new one on your driveway from just £329 per month thanks to our leasing deals.

To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 36-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £3943.20. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.