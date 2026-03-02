Deal of the Day: Lease a BMW 3 Series Touring PHEV from £329 per month
The 3 Series Touring is the practical estate version of BMW’s hugely-popular saloon, and you could lease one for a keen price with our deals...
If you need a car with plenty of space, but you aren’t enticed by the abundance of SUV offerings on the market, then it’s well worth considering an estate car – and the BMW 3 Series Touring is a stylish example of one.
It blends enjoyable driving experience, good practicality and strong engines — so, if that sounds appealing, then you might be pleased to know that you could put a new one on your driveway from just £329 per month thanks to our leasing deals.
To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 36-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £3943.20. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.
If you regularly cover more miles, you could opt for a more common 36-month, 10,000-mile agreement with six months initial rental (£2565.30), which will cost £427.55 per month.
See all BMW 3 Series Touring deals
You can have your 3 Series Touring with either pure petrol or plug-in hybrid (PHEV) power. Our Deal of the Day comes with the latter – dubbed the 330e – combining a 2.0-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and 19.5kWh (total capacity) battery. In total, it produces 228bhp from its hybrid system, allowing for a 0-62mph sprint in 6.0sec – quicker than an equivalent Mercedes C-Class Estate.
That battery has enough juice to allow the 3 Series Touring to officially travel for up to 59 miles on petrol-free power. While that figure is pretty impressive, the C-Class Estate C300e can go even further, with an official range of 66 miles.
Keen drivers will appreciate the 3 Series Touring for its agile handling and control through corners. Our Deal of the Day comes in M Sport trim, meaning it gets racier styling and stiffer sports suspension — while is feels sportier, the ride is less comfy than other versions.
Inside, there’s a 12.3in digital instrument display alongside a sharp 14.9in infotainment touchscreen, equipped with sat-nav, Bluetooth, a DAB radio, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone mirroring.
It’s a shame that most of the functions are controlled via the touchscreen, but you can control the system using a rotary controller between the front seats, which is much easier to use than prodding the touchscreen while you’re driving. Interior quality is a highlight, too, with nice squidgy materials and a wide range of trims to choose from. The Audi A4 Avant and Volvo V60 feel slightly more finished, though.
As expected from an estate car, the 3 Series Touring is pleasantly spacious up front and in the rear – though the V60 offers better room for carrying three adults in the back. Unlike that car, however, the 3 Series Touring’s rear seats fold in a very flexible 40/20/40 split, which makes it a doddle to juggle luggage and passenger space. Speaking of luggage space, there are other estates out there that are cavernous compared with the 3 Series Touring, but it managed to swallow seven carry-on suitcases when we tested it.
Our Deal of the Day comes with our favourite M Sport trim, which is equipped with 18in wheels, sporty exterior styling, a leather steering wheel, front sport seats and the sports suspension we mentioned earlier.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great BMW 3 Series Touring deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
