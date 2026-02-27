You might have noticed an influx of BYD Seal U models popping up on UK roads – indeed, this plug-in hybrid SUV was BYD’s biggest seller in the UK last year, and it was the sixth best-selling car in the UK in January.

But what makes it so desirable? Well, the Seal U is part of the highly popular family SUV category, plus it comes well-equipped inside and has an impressive all-electric range. So, if that all sounds good to you, then you might be pleased to know that you could put a new one on your driveway from just £258 per month thanks to our leasing deals.

To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 36-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £3090.60. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.