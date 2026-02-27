Deal of the Day: Lease a plug-in hybrid BYD Seal U from £258 per month
The BYD Seal U is a trendy plug-in hybrid SUV, and you could lease one for a keen price with our deals...
You might have noticed an influx of BYD Seal U models popping up on UK roads – indeed, this plug-in hybrid SUV was BYD’s biggest seller in the UK last year, and it was the sixth best-selling car in the UK in January.
But what makes it so desirable? Well, the Seal U is part of the highly popular family SUV category, plus it comes well-equipped inside and has an impressive all-electric range. So, if that all sounds good to you, then you might be pleased to know that you could put a new one on your driveway from just £258 per month thanks to our leasing deals.
To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 36-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £3090.60. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.
If you regularly cover more miles, you could opt for a more common 36-month, 10,000-mile agreement with six months initial rental (£1952.52), which will cost £325.42 per month.
There are three versions of the BYD Seal U, but our Deal of the Day features the entry-level Boost model, which combines a 1.5-litre engine, an electric motor and an 18.3kWh battery. As such, it pumps out 214bhp and is officially capable of travelling up to 50 miles on pure electric power. That’s further than the rival Hyundai Tucson PHEV.
When we tested the Seal U, we found its plug-in hybrid system to be particularly impressive, switching between electric and petrol power smoothly as you drive. It’s pleasantly quiet, save for some engine noise when you accelerate really hard. You can also choose between EV and Hybrid driving modes, the former of which forces the car to run on electric power alone, while the latter lets the car judge when to use electricity or petrol depending on the situation.
That being said, the suspension in the Seal U is on the softer side, which means it can get unsettled at high speeds on undulating roads. It’s also not very dynamic on twisty roads, so keen drivers might want to look at sportier rivals.
Inside, there’s a large 15.6in infotainment touchscreen (which can rotate between portrait and landscape orientation) alongside a digital driver’s display and head-up display. The Seal U also comes equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – but it’s worth noting they only work when the screen is in landscape mode.
The majority of the Seal U’s functions are controlled through the touchscreen, and there are quite a few menus and sub-menus to sift through. Luckily, you can add shortcuts for easier access to your preferred functions.
There’s plenty of space up front for passengers of all sizes, and there’s enough leg room in the back for six-footers to get comfortable. Head room is a bit compromised, though.
The Seal U has 425 litres of boot space, and can fit six carry-on suitcases inside. That beats the Jaecoo 7, but the MG HS PHEV has more space. Still, there’s an impressive amount of storage within the interior, with a cavernous cubby under the central armrest, as well as a compartment under the centre console and good-sized door bins.
Every Seal U comes generously equipped with heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a 360-degree parking camera, adaptive cruise control with steering assistance and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great BYD Seal U deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
