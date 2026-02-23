Deal of the Day: Lease a Vauxhall Corsa from £193 per month
The Vauxhall Corsa is one of Britain’s favourite cars, and you could lease one for a keen price with our deals...
There aren't many cars that have had as lengthy a successful run as the Vauxhall Corsa – indeed, it’s long been one of the biggest-selling models around, and it’s served as a familiar face on our roads for decades.
But what does it owe its popularity to? Well, not only does it offer a good range of engines and a generous amount of standard kit, it’s also very affordable compared with its direct rivals – even more so when you consider you could put a new Corsa on your driveway from just £193 per month thanks to our leasing deals.
To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 24-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £2311.80. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.
If you regularly cover more miles, you could opt for a more common 36-month, 10,000-mile agreement with six months' initial rental (£1537.56), which will cost £256.26 per month.
There are a few engines available with the Corsa, but our Deal of the Day comes equipped with our preferred entry-level option: the 99bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine. Although it’s the least powerful option, it’s flexible and copes well with motorway journeys, completing a 0-62mph sprint faster than an equivalent Volkswagen Polo.
While some rivals – such as the Peugeot 208 – are more comfortable to drive, the Corsa has a good amount of grip and its light steering makes it a doddle to manoeuvre around town. Our Deal of the Day comes in top-spec Ultimate trim, which adds a Sport mode to give the steering some extra weight at high speeds.
This version of the Corsa comes equipped with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, which can be a little jerky to get going, but it smoothens out on the move.
Inside, there’s a 7.0in digital driver’s display alongside a 10.0in infotainment touchscreen, equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as sat-nav, DAB radio and Bluetooth. The touchscreen is crisp and responsive, but you also get plenty of physical controls for air conditioning and other important functions.
For a small car, the Corsa is pleasantly spacious up front for taller occupants, but the back seats aren’t the easiest to get into due to the narrow door apertures. Once inside, though, it’s spacious enough.
The Corsa has 309 litres of boot space, which is less than what you get in rivals like the Polo or Renault Clio, but it should be enough for a weekly shop.
Our Deal of the Day comes in top-spec Ultimate trim, comes with 17in alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, a heated steering wheel and keyless entry and start, on top of the standard heated front seats, air-conditioning and flat-bottomed leather steering wheel.
