There aren't many cars that have had as lengthy a successful run as the Vauxhall Corsa – indeed, it’s long been one of the biggest-selling models around, and it’s served as a familiar face on our roads for decades.

But what does it owe its popularity to? Well, not only does it offer a good range of engines and a generous amount of standard kit, it’s also very affordable compared with its direct rivals – even more so when you consider you could put a new Corsa on your driveway from just £193 per month thanks to our leasing deals.

To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 24-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £2311.80. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.