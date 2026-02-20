Deal of the Day: Lease a Ford Puma Gen-E from £193 per month
The Ford Puma is the all-electric version of the UK’s best-selling car, and you could lease one for a keen price with our deals...
The Ford Puma Gen-E has a lot going for it – not only does it belong to the super-popular small SUV category that buyers love, it’s also the all-electric version of the UK’s favourite car: the Ford Puma.
Indeed, the Puma Gen-E was brought in as a greener alternative to its already hugely successful petrol mild hybrid twin, but it stands out with some tweaked styling and unique exterior paints. So, if that all sounds good to you, then you might be pleased to know that you could put a new one on your driveway from just £193 per month thanks to our leasing deals.
To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 24-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £2313.84. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.
If you regularly cover more miles, you could opt for a more common 36-month, 10,000-mile agreement with six months initial rental (£1541.28), which will cost £256.88 per month.
See all Ford Puma Gen-E deals
Ford has kept things simple with the Puma Gen-E lineup; only one version is available, and it uses a 46.8kWh (usable capacity) battery alongside a 166bhp front-mounted motor. That battery is officially good for a range of 259 miles, which is more than what the Jeep Avenger Electric can manage, but not quite as far as the 270 miles of the Kia EV3.
The Puma Gen-E is nippy around town and it comes close to the agility of the regular Puma, despite being around 200kg heavier. It’s even more fun to drive than most electric SUV rivals thanks to its sharp front end, good grip and little body lean in corners.
You don’t sit quite as high up in a Puma Gen-E as in a Kia EV3, for example, but it adds to the Gen E’s sporty character. There’s a 12.8in infotainment touchscreen in the centre of the dashboard with big icons that are easy to hit while driving. Some functions, however, are buried in sub-menus and are a bit tricky to find, and there are no physical buttons for climate controls.
Every Puma Gen-E comes with wireless phone charging and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, so you can run all your phone apps through the touchscreen.
There’s plenty of space up front for tall occupants, as well as plenty of storage cubbies. The same can’t quite be said for the rear, where the high floor means back-seat passengers will find their knees slightly raised and less foot space under the front seats.
Surprisingly, the Gen-E has more boot space than the petrol Puma. We managed to fit nine carry-on suitcases in there, which is more than what fit in the Avenger Electric, EV3 and Renault 4.
Our Deal of the Day comes in entry-level Select trim, which is well-equipped with 17in alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, rear privacy glass, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, cruise control and a heated windscreen.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Ford Puma Gen-E deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
