Ford has kept things simple with the Puma Gen-E lineup; only one version is available, and it uses a 46.8kWh (usable capacity) battery alongside a 166bhp front-mounted motor. That battery is officially good for a range of 259 miles, which is more than what the Jeep Avenger Electric can manage, but not quite as far as the 270 miles of the Kia EV3 .

The Puma Gen-E is nippy around town and it comes close to the agility of the regular Puma, despite being around 200kg heavier. It’s even more fun to drive than most electric SUV rivals thanks to its sharp front end, good grip and little body lean in corners.

You don’t sit quite as high up in a Puma Gen-E as in a Kia EV3, for example, but it adds to the Gen E’s sporty character. There’s a 12.8in infotainment touchscreen in the centre of the dashboard with big icons that are easy to hit while driving. Some functions, however, are buried in sub-menus and are a bit tricky to find, and there are no physical buttons for climate controls.

Every Puma Gen-E comes with wireless phone charging and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, so you can run all your phone apps through the touchscreen.

There’s plenty of space up front for tall occupants, as well as plenty of storage cubbies. The same can’t quite be said for the rear, where the high floor means back-seat passengers will find their knees slightly raised and less foot space under the front seats.

Surprisingly, the Gen-E has more boot space than the petrol Puma. We managed to fit nine carry-on suitcases in there, which is more than what fit in the Avenger Electric, EV3 and Renault 4.