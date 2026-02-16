There’s a lot to like about the Nissan Qashqai. Not only is it smooth to drive and well-equipped, it’s also something of a trendsetter. Indeed, the Qashqai is often the car credited with leading the wave of family SUVs that have taken over the market.

While some rivals have surpassed the Qashqai when it comes to the all-round package, it’s still a strong contender that represents good value for what it offers in equipment and performance. So, if that all sounds good to you, then you might be pleased to know that you could put a new one on your driveway from just £204 per month thanks to our leasing deals.

To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 36-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £2440.44. The annual 5000-mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.