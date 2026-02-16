Deal of the Day: Lease a Nissan Qashqai from £204 per month
The Nissan Qashqai is a super popular family SUV, and you could lease one for a keen price with our deals...
There’s a lot to like about the Nissan Qashqai. Not only is it smooth to drive and well-equipped, it’s also something of a trendsetter. Indeed, the Qashqai is often the car credited with leading the wave of family SUVs that have taken over the market.
While some rivals have surpassed the Qashqai when it comes to the all-round package, it’s still a strong contender that represents good value for what it offers in equipment and performance. So, if that all sounds good to you, then you might be pleased to know that you could put a new one on your driveway from just £204 per month thanks to our leasing deals.
To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 36-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £2440.44. The annual 5000-mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.
If you regularly cover more miles, you could opt for a more common 36-month, 10,000-mile agreement with six months initial rental (£1507.20), which will cost £251.20 per month.
There are three different engines available in the Qashqai, with either petrol mild hybrid power or hybrid ‘e-Power’. Our Deal of the Day comes with our favourite entry-level option – the 138bhp 1.3 DIG-T 140 engine, which feels effortless in everyday driving – it comes matched to a six-speed manual gearbox.
If you’re looking for something more sporty, the Qashqai might not be for you. While there’s a healthy amount of grip and composure, there’s some body lean in corners and the steering is quite light – ideal for around town, but not so reassuring when you push the Qashqai to its limits. The Seat Ateca feels much more agile.
Inside, the Qashqai’s layout is simple but effective, though it does feel a bit basic compared with futuristic rivals like the Peugeot 3008. That being said, it’s well put together and benefits from faux-leather panelling on the doors and dashboard. SUV fans will appreciate the lofty driving position, which gives you a good view of the road ahead.
There’s a 12.3in infotainment touchscreen equipped with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay on all versions of the Qashqai. It has sharp graphics, but the menu layout is a bit cluttered. Luckily, there are chunky physical controls for the most important functions, such as air-conditioning.
Being a family SUV, the Qashqai is naturally spacious inside, with more than enough head room and leg room for six-footers to sit in comfort. Its rear doors open really wide – a blessing if you’re putting kids in child seats.
Our Deal of the Day comes in entry-level Acenta Premium trim, which means the boot space measures at 504 litres and has enough room for seven carry-on suitcases. If you go for higher trims, the boot gets smaller.
