Peugeot is a brand that’s known for its stylish and comfortable cars, and, despite its small size, the Peugeot 208 is no anomaly. That’s why it represents a strong challenge not just to the best mainstream rivals, but also more premium-badged contenders, including the Audi A1.

Indeed, the 208 is good to drive, has frugal engines and benefits from a very smart, upmarket interior. So, if that all sounds good to you, then you might be pleased to know that you could put a new one on your driveway from just £168 per month thanks to our leasing deals.

To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 24-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 6000 miles, and an initial payment of £2014.08. The annual 6000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.