Deal of the Day: Lease a Peugeot 208 from £168 per month
The Peugeot 208 is a comfortable and stylish small car, and you could lease one for a keen price with our deals...
Peugeot is a brand that’s known for its stylish and comfortable cars, and, despite its small size, the Peugeot 208 is no anomaly. That’s why it represents a strong challenge not just to the best mainstream rivals, but also more premium-badged contenders, including the Audi A1.
Indeed, the 208 is good to drive, has frugal engines and benefits from a very smart, upmarket interior. So, if that all sounds good to you, then you might be pleased to know that you could put a new one on your driveway from just £168 per month thanks to our leasing deals.
To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 24-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 6000 miles, and an initial payment of £2014.08. The annual 6000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.
If you regularly cover more miles, you could opt for a more common 36-month, 10,000-mile agreement with six months initial rental (£1273.14), which will cost £212.19 per month.
You can have your 208 with either petrol, hybrid or pure electric power (in the form of the e-208), but our Deal of the Day comes with our favourite entry-level option – the 99bhp 1.2-litre PureTech 100. Its figures might sound modest, but it actually packs a relatively big punch. It propels you along A-roads and motorways without fuss, and feels much livelier than an equivalent Renault Clio or Volkswagen Polo.
The 208 is supremely comfortable – it’s even gentler and more supple than an Audi A1, which is more expensive to buy. Due to its soft suspension, it bobs up and down a bit on undulating roads, but it still feels controlled. That said, there is some body lean through corners; for a sportier experience, it’s worth looking at an A1 or Seat Ibiza.
Our Deal of the Day comes in entry-level Style trim, which means there’s a 10in infotainment touchscreen alongside analogue dials with a small digital screen between them that acts as a driver’s display. Most functions are controlled through the touchscreen, which can be a bit fiddly.
However, interior quality inside the 208 is a real highlight. High-end materials cover all the surfaces you reach for the most, and it all feels very well screwed together.
For a small car, the 208 is surprisingly spacious up front for tall drivers. The same can’t quite be said for the back, where the rear door openings make it difficult for taller passengers to get in and out, but once inside, there’s enough head and leg room to get comfy. Its boot has a 309-litre capacity, which is decent for its class – we managed to fit five carry-on suitcases below the parcel shelf.
Even in entry-level Style trim, the 208 is well-equipped, with heated wing mirrors, automatic lights, air conditioning and a leather steering wheel. However, you have to make do with wheel trims rather than alloys.
