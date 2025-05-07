Deal of the Day: Lease a Nissan Qashqai from £248 per month

The Qashqai benefits from a healthy amount of grip, and smooths out lumps and bumps in the road when you opt for smaller 18in wheels. SUV fans will appreciate the lofty driving position, and you get a hefty amount of electrically adjustable lumbar adjustment on all trims above entry-level Acenta Premium.

Our favourite trim, N-Connecta, is our Deal of the Day and offers 18in wheels, wireless charging, rear privacy glass, ambient interior lighting on top of the standard keyless ignition, dual-zone climate control, automatic windscreen wipers and automatic LED headlights.

The Qashqai’s interior is polished and simple to navigate, with chunky buttons for climate controls which are easy to operate on the move, and a sharp 12.3in infotainment screen. Android Auto and Apple Carplay smartphone mirroring come as standard.

As is typical of most family SUVs, the Qashqai offers plenty of space in both the front and rear. If you’re regularly bustling kids in and out of car seats, then you’ll be pleased to know that the Qashqai benefits from doors that open really wide.

