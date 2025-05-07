Deal of the Day: Lease a Nissan Qashqai from £248 per month
The Nissan Qashqai is a practical and comfortable family SUV, and you could get one from just £248 per month...
The Nissan Qashqai is the car often credited with starting the family SUV craze that has swept the car industry, and it’s regularly among the best-selling cars in the UK. So if you’re in the market for a new family car, then it might be high up on your list – and thanks to our leasing deals, you could put one on your driveway for as little as £248 per month.
To do that, you’ll need to sign up for a 36 month contract with an annual 6000 mile limit and an initial payment of £2974.56. Yet even on a more common 36 month, 10,000 mile agreement with six months initial rental (£1808.82), monthly payments are just £301.47.
See all Nissan Qashqai leasing deals
You can have your Qashqai with one of three different engine options. Our favourite version, which is also our Deal of the Day, gets a 1.3-litre petrol engine and is assisted by mild hybrid technology, giving it a total power output of 138bhp. It offers enough oomph to satisfy most Qashqai buyers, and is pleasantly smooth to drive.
The Qashqai benefits from a healthy amount of grip, and smooths out lumps and bumps in the road when you opt for smaller 18in wheels. SUV fans will appreciate the lofty driving position, and you get a hefty amount of electrically adjustable lumbar adjustment on all trims above entry-level Acenta Premium.
Our favourite trim, N-Connecta, is our Deal of the Day and offers 18in wheels, wireless charging, rear privacy glass, ambient interior lighting on top of the standard keyless ignition, dual-zone climate control, automatic windscreen wipers and automatic LED headlights.
The Qashqai’s interior is polished and simple to navigate, with chunky buttons for climate controls which are easy to operate on the move, and a sharp 12.3in infotainment screen. Android Auto and Apple Carplay smartphone mirroring come as standard.
As is typical of most family SUVs, the Qashqai offers plenty of space in both the front and rear. If you’re regularly bustling kids in and out of car seats, then you’ll be pleased to know that the Qashqai benefits from doors that open really wide.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Nissan Qashqai deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.
