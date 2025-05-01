Deal of the Day: lease a Volkswagen Golf PHEV for just £274 per month

It’s remarkable to think that, in the real world, a plug-in hybrid Volkswagen Golf could travel farther than an original Nissan Leaf – the first electric car to sell in huge numbers.

Indeed the Golf eHybrid can manage an astonishing 88 miles on a charge – and aside from the mechanically identical Audi A3, no plug-in hybrid can travel for a longer distance using its battery and motor alone. And you could enjoy that zero-emissions range for just £274 per month.

