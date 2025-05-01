Deal of the Day: lease a Volkswagen Golf PHEV for just £274 per month
The Volkswagen Golf eHybrid has one of the best electric-only ranges of any car, and can be on your driveway for just £274 per month...
It’s remarkable to think that, in the real world, a plug-in hybrid Volkswagen Golf could travel farther than an original Nissan Leaf – the first electric car to sell in huge numbers.
Indeed the Golf eHybrid can manage an astonishing 88 miles on a charge – and aside from the mechanically identical Audi A3, no plug-in hybrid can travel for a longer distance using its battery and motor alone. And you could enjoy that zero-emissions range for just £274 per month.
To ensure your monthly payments are that low, you’ll need to sign up to a 24-month deal, limited to 6000 miles a year and pay 12 months' advance rental (£3285.12). However, even if you opt for a more common three-year deal with a 10,000 mile annual limit and pay six months (£2079.96) upfront, monthly payments are just £346.66.
There’s more to the Golf eHybrid than just an impressive range, too. With a 0-62mph time of 6.9sec, it's plenty swift enough, and is effortless to drive. The steering is light around t0wn, but it’s not quite as responsive as the BMW 1 Series or Ford Focus. Regenerative braking comes as standard, which can slow the car to a walking pace – while charging the batteries – when you take your foot off the accelerator.
The Golf, in any guise, is pretty practical. It has plenty of space for four adults – five at a slight pinch — although the boot is bang-on average for the class in regular models, but the eHybrid quite a lot smaller because the batteries are mounted under the boot.
Our Deal of the Day is in Match trim, which is our pick of the bunch, and counts 17in alloy wheels, keyless entry and start, adaptive cruise control, tinted rear windows, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, parking aids and touchscreen infotainment among its highlights.
