Deal of the Day: Save £13,500 on a new MG ZS EV

Step up to mid-range Trophy trim and you can save £10,000. That’ll get you additional rain-sensing wipers, faux leather seats, which are heated in the front, and power-folding door mirrors.

Long Range versions of the ZS EV come with the larger battery, and can officially manage 273 miles on a single charge – which is handy if you regularly make longer journeys. And opting for entry-level SE trim will get you the biggest discount of £13,500.

If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great MG ZS EV deals, then take a look at our free online New Car Deals service.

- Browse MG ZS EV deals

Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here