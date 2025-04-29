Deal of the Day: Save £13,500 on a new MG ZS EV
The MG ZS EV stands out for its excellent value for money, and you can save even more with our Deal of the Day...
If you’re in the market for a practical electric SUV with an impressive range that represents great value for money, then the MG ZS EV might be the car for you.
The ZS EV is essentially the electric version of the value-focused MG ZS, and while you do have to fork out a bit extra to go all-electric, the ZS EV is still cheaper than most rivals, yet it offers plenty of equipment and a decent range. And you can save a packet on one through our free online New Car Deals service.
- Save £10,000 on a new MG ZS 51.1kWh Trophy Auto
- Save £10,500 on a new MG ZS 51.1kWh SE Auto
- Save £12,050 on a new MG ZS 72.6kWh Trophy Long Range Auto
- Save £13,500 on a new MG ZS 72.6kWh SE Long Range Auto
You can have your ZS EV with either a 51.1kWh or 72.6kWh (total capacity) battery, but regardless of which version you choose, the ZS EV offers plenty of punch. The entry-level smaller battery can officially cover 198 miles, and you can save up to £10,500 on one when you opt for entry-level SE trim, which comes well-equipped with keyless entry, air-conditioning, adaptive cruise control and automatic LED lights.
Step up to mid-range Trophy trim and you can save £10,000. That’ll get you additional rain-sensing wipers, faux leather seats, which are heated in the front, and power-folding door mirrors.
Long Range versions of the ZS EV come with the larger battery, and can officially manage 273 miles on a single charge – which is handy if you regularly make longer journeys. And opting for entry-level SE trim will get you the biggest discount of £13,500.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great MG ZS EV deals, then take a look at our free online New Car Deals service.
- Browse MG ZS EV deals
