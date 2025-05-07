Kia EV6 receives new entry-level variant with £6k price drop

On sale Now Price from £39,235

Despite being released after the original trilogy, the 2000s Star Wars prequels act as a precursor to the films from the 70s and 80s, setting out detailed backstories – and, in a sense, the new variant of the Kia EV6 will aim to do the same thing, acting as an introductory model to the existing lineup.

Indeed, you can now have your Kia EV6 with a new, smaller 63kWh (total capacity) battery, as opposed to the 80kWh (usable capacity) battery standard on all other models.