2024 BMW 1 Series revealed: Family car gets mild hybrid tech

On sale October | Price from £29,950

Studies have shown that more isn’t always better; the agony of choice sometimes puts buyers off from buying anything at all. It’s a lesson that the minds behind the new BMW 1 Series have taken to heart, because while the old car was available with a plethora of engine choices, there are now only two.

The 120i is likely to be the most popular choice; it uses a three-cylinder petrol engine with 168bhp and mild hybrid technology to help reduce your fuel bills. Official figures suggest the 120 is capable of returning up to 53.2mpg, with C02 emissions of as low as 121g/km – placing the 120 in the 29% Benefit in Kind tax bracket for company car drivers.