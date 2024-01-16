Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best coupé and convertible for luxury

Imagine flying first class to Barbados and realising you’ve forgotten your swimming costume; you’ve arrived in paradise, but what do you do now? In a manner of speaking, the Aston Martin DB12 Volante helps you avoid that pratfall. Like its coupé sibling, it’s a truly accomplished grand tourer – cruising from Calais to Antibes will leave you thoroughly unruffled – and the Volante’s convertible roof means you can soak up the rays when you get there.

It also makes driving the DB12 even more thrilling. Roof down, nothing separates your ears from the Mercedes-AMG-sourced V8’s thunderous exhaust note when you floor the accelerator, and with 671bhp at your disposal, you’ll want to do that all the time. The rival Bentley Continental GT Convertible is an even more indulgent cruiser, but the DB12 runs rings around it for excitement.

