Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best small electric SUV for families

Space may be the final frontier, but it’s unlikely to be a barrier to you choosing a Hyundai Kona Electric, because the Korean manufacturer has created one of the roomiest electric small SUVs on sale.

Like the Smart #1, the Kona will easily accommodate four adults or let you put a large, rear-facing child seat behind a 6ft-something driver. However, the Kona doesn’t require you to sacrifice any passenger space in order to bring along a sizeable amount of luggage.