Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best small electric SUV for families
Small electric SUVs should provide everyday usability and the capability to travel far on a single charge. But the best need to up the game with a great interior and user friendly tech, too...
Hyundai Kona Electric 65kWh Advance
Space may be the final frontier, but it’s unlikely to be a barrier to you choosing a Hyundai Kona Electric, because the Korean manufacturer has created one of the roomiest electric small SUVs on sale.
Like the Smart #1, the Kona will easily accommodate four adults or let you put a large, rear-facing child seat behind a 6ft-something driver. However, the Kona doesn’t require you to sacrifice any passenger space in order to bring along a sizeable amount of luggage.
Indeed, six carry-on suitcases can fit below the Kona’s parcel shelf (versus just three in the #1), with space left over for a couple of soft bags. An additional storage area beneath the height-adjustable boot floor is ideal for stashing charging cables.