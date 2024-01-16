2024 Car of the Year Awards: the best cars in every class revealed >>

Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best small electric SUV for families
Car of the Year Awards 2024: Best small electric SUV for families

Small electric SUVs should provide everyday usability and the capability to travel far on a single charge. But the best need to up the game with a great interior and user friendly tech, too...

Best small electric SUV for families

Hyundai Kona Electric 65kWh Advance

Read review Find deals
Hyundai Kona Electric front driving

Space may be the final frontier, but it’s unlikely to be a barrier to you choosing a Hyundai Kona Electric, because the Korean manufacturer has created one of the roomiest electric small SUVs on sale.

Like the Smart #1, the Kona will easily accommodate four adults or let you put a large, rear-facing child seat behind a 6ft-something driver. However, the Kona doesn’t require you to sacrifice any passenger space in order to bring along a sizeable amount of luggage.

Hyundai Kona Electric boot open

Indeed, six carry-on suitcases can fit below the Kona’s parcel shelf (versus just three in the #1), with space left over for a couple of soft bags. An additional storage area beneath the height-adjustable boot floor is ideal for stashing charging cables.

The Kona isn’t as smart inside or good to drive as the #1, which is why it ultimately loses out. But it’s better than the MG ZS EV in both respects, and a very quiet cruiser.

