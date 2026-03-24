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The UK’s most misunderstood road signs
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The UK’s most misunderstood road signs

Reckon you know your road signs? Well, many people don't. Let's find out the ones that mystify the most...

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by
Steve Huntingford
Published24 March 2026
So you think you know what the UK’s road signs mean, but do you really?
So you think you know what the UK’s road signs mean, but do you really?
Side winds
Keep left
No waiting
No stopping
Level crossing without barrier
Route to be used by pedal cycles only
Turn left
Recommended route for pedal cycles
No entry for vehicular traffic
Minimum speed
With-flow bus lane ahead which pedal cycles and taxis may also use
With-flow bus and cycle lane
Image 1 of 13

After all, everyone has to learn them to pass their driving test. But some of us become rusty, and some of the more obscure ones we may have never known in the first place.

A survey conducted by number plates provider Click4reg.co.uk asked 1,220 active drivers across the country the correct meaning of 12 common signs.

We’ve ranked them in order, starting with the most understood and working our way up to the most misunderstood road sign in the country. Let’s take a look.

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