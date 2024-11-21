What are all-season tyres - and are they worth buying?

According to the RAC, tyres on the front of a front-wheel drive car will last for around 20,000 miles and those on the back should last for 40,000 miles. However, there are a number of factors that can affect tyre life, including whether a tyre is over or under inflated. A tyre with too much air in it will wear out more quickly across the middle of the tread, and one without enough air will wear quicker on the edges of the tread.

This means it's well worth checking your tyre pressures regularly and investing in a tyre inflator. The tyres should be inflated to the car manufacturer's recommendations. Additionally, you should check the tread depth and general condition of the tyres. If they're worn or damaged, you should replace them.

Can I mix all-season and summer tyres?

You should never put a mixture of all-season and summer or winter tyres on your car because it's likely to hamper the performance of both types of tyre. Doing so can create an inbalance in the drop and braking performance of the tyres and that could lead to you losing control of your car.

What is the best all-season tyre?

When choosing an all-season tyre we recommend opting for a well-established tyre brand with a good reputation, such as Bridgestone, Continental, Michelin, Pirelli and Yokohama. That way you know the tyre will have undergone extensive testing in wet, dry and hot and cold conditions.

FAQs

Is it worth having all-season tyres?

While summer tyres are completely fine to use for much of the year, all-season tyres will give your car better grip and braking ability when the temperature falls below 7deg C. While the UK has fairly warm weather for much of the time, it can experience snow and icy conditions during the winter, and this is one time when all-season tyres will keep you safer on the road. They also provide better grip than summer tyres in very wet and flooded conditions.