The Dacia Bigster and Duster will both be available with a new four-wheel-drive hybrid power option later this year, combining a petrol engine that drives the front wheels with a rear-mounted electric motor.

Dubbed the Hybrid 150 4x4, the new set-up will join the Hybrid 130 4x4 power option on the Duster, but it will replace that same option on the Bigster. Its hybrid set-up will use a 1.2-litre petrol engine alongside a small electric motor – and it’ll also be able to switch the petrol engine off and drive using electric power only thanks to a tiny 0.84kWh battery. No official figures have been revealed, but according to Dacia, in normal driving conditions, the system will drive for up to 60% of the time in EV-only mode.