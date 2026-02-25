Dacia Bigster and Duster gain new four-wheel-drive hybrid power options
A new power option has been added to Dacia’s keenly-priced SUVs, and it’ll come with four-wheel drive...
On sale Late 2026 Price from £26,000 (est)
The Dacia Bigster and Duster will both be available with a new four-wheel-drive hybrid power option later this year, combining a petrol engine that drives the front wheels with a rear-mounted electric motor.
Dubbed the Hybrid 150 4x4, the new set-up will join the Hybrid 130 4x4 power option on the Duster, but it will replace that same option on the Bigster. Its hybrid set-up will use a 1.2-litre petrol engine alongside a small electric motor – and it’ll also be able to switch the petrol engine off and drive using electric power only thanks to a tiny 0.84kWh battery. No official figures have been revealed, but according to Dacia, in normal driving conditions, the system will drive for up to 60% of the time in EV-only mode.
With a total output of 148bhp, the new Hybrid 150 will offer 20bhp more than the Hybrid 130, and it’ll be punchier than the four-wheel-drive set-up in the Lexus LBX. It also swaps the six-speed manual gearbox available in other versions of both cars for a six-speed automatic ‘box.
The new Hybrid 150 will be the only four-wheel-drive power option available in the Bigster when it arrives later this year; the other two are both front-wheel-drive.
Full specifications for both the Bigster and Duster will be unveiled in the coming months along with pricing – but we’d expect them to start at around £26,000 for the Duster and £29,000 for the Bigster. That would still undercut rival range-toppers, many of which don't even have four-wheel-drive options. For reference, a four-wheel-drive Kia Sportage will cost you from £43,775.
