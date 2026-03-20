Deal of the Day: Lease a Ford Puma Gen-E from £193 per month
The Ford Puma Gen-E is the all-electric version of the UK’s favourite car, and you could lease one for a keen price with our deals...
New car buyers in the UK bought more Ford Pumas than anything else last year – but how do you make such a popular model even more appealing? By offering it as a fully electric car, of course – and that’s where the Ford Puma Gen-E comes in.
Indeed, the Puma Gen-E was brought in last year to broaden the appeal of the UK’s favourite car to an even wider selection of buyers, with the addition of greener power. So, if that sounds like it could be the car for you, then you might be pleased to know that you could put a new Puma Gen-E on your driveway from just £193 per month.
To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 24-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £2313.84. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.
If you regularly cover more miles, you could opt for a more common 36-month, 10,000-mile agreement with six months initial rental (£1541.28), which will cost £256.88 per month.
See all Ford Puma Gen-E deals
All versions of the Puma Gen-E come with a 43kWh (usable capacity) battery, giving it an official range of 233 miles. That’s a fair bit better than an entry-level Smart #1, which managed 193 miles, but other rivals like the entry-level Kia EV3 have more than 270 miles of official range.
Where the Puma Gen-E does stand out is with its punchy performance. It’s one of the sportier options you can buy, with 165bhp coming from its front-mounted motor. Indeed, it’s quicker in a straight line than an equivalent Peugeot e-2008 or Vauxhall Mokka Electric, but the Smart #1 is even spritelier.
Due to the Puma Gen-E’s firm suspension, you do tend to feel potholes in the road more than in softer rivals, but on the bright side, it has fantastic agility and is a lot more fun to drive than most electric SUVs.
Inside, there’s a 12.8in infotainment touchscreen with big icons that are easy to hit while driving. It also comes equipped with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard so you can run your own smartphone apps through the screen. The materials do feel a bit low-rent, though – if you want a more upmarket feel, it’s worth looking at the EV3.
There’s plenty of room for tall passengers in the front and back of the Puma Gen-E. The floor is slightly higher than in a regular Puma, so rear passengers will find their knees slightly raised and a bit less foot space under the front seats.
With 523 litres of boot space, the electric Gen-E actually has more space than in a petrol Puma, and it’s one of the biggest boots in the class. In fact, it managed to swallow nine carry-on suitcases when we tested it – more than any rival.
Our Deal of the Day comes with entry-level Select trim, which is generously equipped with 17in alloy wheels, cruise control, automatic LED headlights, rear privacy glass, ambient lighting, automatic climate control and a heated windscreen.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Ford Puma Gen-E deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
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