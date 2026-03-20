New car buyers in the UK bought more Ford Pumas than anything else last year – but how do you make such a popular model even more appealing? By offering it as a fully electric car, of course – and that’s where the Ford Puma Gen-E comes in.

Indeed, the Puma Gen-E was brought in last year to broaden the appeal of the UK’s favourite car to an even wider selection of buyers, with the addition of greener power. So, if that sounds like it could be the car for you, then you might be pleased to know that you could put a new Puma Gen-E on your driveway from just £193 per month.

To do that, you’ll need to opt for a 24-month contract with an annual mileage limit of 5000 miles, and an initial payment of £2313.84. The annual 5000 mile restriction isn’t a huge allowance, so you’ll have to be careful to avoid excess mileage charges.