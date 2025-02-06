EV battery recycling: how Mercedes is giving EV batteries a second life

We’ve all suffered the annoyance of the slow demise of a mobile phone battery, when it seems like you’re spending more time charging it up every day than using it. The same thing will eventually happen to the much larger batteries in your electric vehicle (EV).

Car makers deem an EV battery to be at the end of its useful life when it drops to 70% of its original capacity; at this point, the range of the car it’s powering is too far reduced. This point might be reached after 200,000 miles and between 10 and 20 years’ of use. However, rather than being simply thrown away, batteries can be recycled, and this is something many car makers are gearing up for.

While several car manufacturers have started to plan battery recycling plants, or are busy exploring partnerships with other organisations that already do this type of work, Mercedes-Benz has plunged headfirst into the issue by constructing its own facility to recycle lithium-ion batteries.