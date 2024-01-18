2024 Car of the Year Awards: the best cars in every class revealed >>

Honda CR-V Hybrid long-term test: report 3
Honda CR-V Hybrid long-term test: report 3

Being a big family SUV with a hybrid engine should make the Honda CR-V pretty hot property right now. But, does it have its work cut out over the next few months?...

Honda CR-V LaneWatch blind spot camera 2023
The car Honda CR-V 2.0 i-MMD Hybrid Advance | Run by Lawrence Cheung, new cars editor

Why it's here Honda's latest e:HEV hybrid system has impressed us in the Civic hatchback, so does it work just as well in its bigger stablemate?

Needs to Fit everyone in with long distance comfort in mind and require infrequent stops to the petrol station

Mileage 3361 List price £48,995 Target Price £48,020 Price as tested £49,990 Test economy 35.8mpg Official economy 42.8mpg

18th January 2024 – It's now 'Mirror, Signal, Camera, Manoeuvre'

The driving routine of ‘mirror, signal, manoeuvre’ has slightly evolved since I’ve had my Honda CR-V. That’s because I’ve been using a function Honda calls Lanewatch, which displays an image of my blind spot onto the infotainment screen fed by a camera mounted on the passenger-side door mirror casing.

Curiously, despite having a camera on the driver’s side as well, it’s only designed to work when I indicate left; systems in Hyundai, Kia and Genesis cars will show an image for either side.

Honda CR-V Lanewatch button on indicator stalk 2023

Still, it’s been useful to glance at when changing lanes on the motorway, but I’m tempted to turn off the setting that has it come on every time I indicate. You see, the image overrides everything on the infotainment screen, which is a slight hindrance when I’m trying to reference the sat-nav map. Thankfully, there's a button at the end of the indicator stalk that manually turns the display on or off.

