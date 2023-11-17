Honda CR-V Hybrid long-term test: report 1

The CR-V’s 2.0-litre petrol engine may now be bolstered by a hybrid system, but this only makes it more appealing – at least on paper. I’ve previously been impressed by its punchy performance and fuel-sipping ability in the latest Civic family hatchback, and I’m hopeful that it will offer similar strengths in the bigger CR-V.

Two electric motors propel you along most of the time in town, with the petrol engine acting only as a generator to keep the battery topped up; I’ve already noticed how quiet this makes the car in stop-start traffic. As you head up to motorway speeds, meanwhile, the engine starts to drive the wheels directly to make it easier to keep up with traffic.

Then, there’s the interior. The dashboard looks similar to the latest Civic’s, which means it has a healthy balance of digital screens (one for instrumentation and another for the touchscreen infotainment system) and physical controls (including for the climate control). It's been very easy to get to grips with, and the only slight oddity I’ve noticed so far is that you have to set the temperature a few degrees higher than in most other cars to get any hot air through the vents.