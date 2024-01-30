Honda CR-V Hybrid long-term test: report 4

It must be noted, too, that I didn't stop using my CR-V as a comfortable car in the search for better economy. I stuck with the CR-V’s ‘Normal’ drive mode, and I used the heated seats and steering wheel and adjusted the climate control temperature accordingly to warm up.

Even so, the highest figure on the trip computer has been 43.2mpg. After leaving the office one evening, a particular 12-mile route involved driving in congested traffic through a mixture of 20 and 30mph speed zones with a brief stint on the A316 dual carriageway at 40mph. After the initial warming up period when leaving the car park, the petrol engine only woke up a few times to lend a helping hand – which also helped make for serene progress.

Things weren’t quite as impressive on the return journey back to work in the morning. With temperatures down to -6 degrees celsius, the engine spent most of the journey running in the background, despite the battery meter showing a high level of charge. I suspect this was to help warm up the CR-V as quickly as possible, and the result was a significant drop to 37.2mpg. That’s still better than what I’d achieved so far on the motorway, though, and far better than what I'd expect from a similarly-sized family SUV running on just a petrol engine.

Overall, it's been a successful mission. I'm glad I gave the CR-V a chance to step up and make full use of its hybrid tech. It managed to boost fuel economy without the need for me to readjust how I use it. Besides, if it makes city driving a little more interesting, I'm taking that as a big win.

