Kia EV9 GT revealed: seven-seater gets sporty 501bhp version

Kia has confirmed the EV9 GT will use the same 800-volt architecture as the regular EV9. That enables faster charging speeds upwards of 200kW, so with a fast enough charger, a 10-80% charge could take less than 25 minutes. Battery capacities are yet to be announced, but it’s likely to receive the larger 99.8kWh battery from the regular model.

No official range figures have been released, but it’s likely that the EV9 GT will travel less on a charge than the entry-level Air variant, which can officially manage 349 miles between charges.

For the first time on a Kia SUV, adaptive dampers are included which allows the driver to firm or soften the suspension depending on whether they want a more comfortable or sporty drive. These can be toggled using a button on the steering wheel.

Inside, there are lime green accents that echo those seen on the EV6 GT, and a three-spoke steering wheel exclusive to GT models.