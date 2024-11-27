Kia EV9 GT revealed: seven-seater gets sporty 501bhp version
The Kia EV9 GT will bring range-topping speed and power, with a 0-60mph speed of just 4.3 seconds...
On sale 2025 | Price from £85,000
Many of us are familiar with that need for speed, and it seems that car manufacturers feel the same way. That’s why, despite its large size, the new Kia EV9 GT will aim to deliver those thrills while still maintaining impressive practicality.
The new EV9 GT will be four-wheel drive and powered by two motors, one at the front and one at the rear. The front motor will produce 215bhp, with the rear motor pumping out 362bhp, for a combined output of 501bhp – 123bhp more than the current range-topping EV9 GT-Line.
Performance is predictably impressive, with 0-60mph taking just 4.3sec. That’s speedier than most other seven-seat rivals, including the Land Rover Defender, although the Audi SQ7 will reach 62mph in 0.2 seconds faster.
The EV9 GT will also get the same simulated automatic gearbox as in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N electric hot hatch which is designed to make it feel as though the car is shifting gears as it accelerates. We think it’s pretty impressive in the Ioniq 5 N, and it makes for a more immersive driving experience.
Kia has confirmed the EV9 GT will use the same 800-volt architecture as the regular EV9. That enables faster charging speeds upwards of 200kW, so with a fast enough charger, a 10-80% charge could take less than 25 minutes. Battery capacities are yet to be announced, but it’s likely to receive the larger 99.8kWh battery from the regular model.
No official range figures have been released, but it’s likely that the EV9 GT will travel less on a charge than the entry-level Air variant, which can officially manage 349 miles between charges.
For the first time on a Kia SUV, adaptive dampers are included which allows the driver to firm or soften the suspension depending on whether they want a more comfortable or sporty drive. These can be toggled using a button on the steering wheel.
Inside, there are lime green accents that echo those seen on the EV6 GT, and a three-spoke steering wheel exclusive to GT models.
The EV9 GT is expected to arrive in the UK next summer. Prices haven’t yet been confirmed, but we’d expect them to start at around £85,000, which undercuts rivals like the SQ7 and Volvo EX90.
