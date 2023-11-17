2024 Kia Sorento revealed

On sale Summer 2024 | Price from £46,000 (est)

Sometimes the changes made to a facelifted car over its predecessor are as thin as the gravy in a roadside cafe, while at other times, you’d need a magnifying glass to tell that the updated car and its forebear were related at all. The updated Kia Sorento falls into the latter camp, because it’s been treated to an all-new look inside and out.

In fact, the new Sorento’s large front grille, razor-thin LED headlights and chrome detailing bring it into line with Kia’s flagship electric SUV, the EV9. The Sorento also gets rufty tufty cladding around its lower edges to emphasise its go-anywhere nature, as well as a light-up Kia badge which means that, even at night, fellow drivers will be able to tell what you’re driving. That gives the Sorento a feature that none of its closest rivals, including the closely related Hyundai Santa Fe or the premium Land Rover Discovery Sport can match.