Land Rover Defender 110 long-term test

But that hasn’t happened with the Defender; its looks haven’t changed a bit and they don’t need to anytime soon. That’s the beauty of a retro-inspired design done right. It doesn’t age in the same way as something super-modern. It’s the same story with the reimagined Fiat 500 and Mini , and doubtless will be with the new Renault 5 , too.

So if nothing much is new, why am I choosing now to run a Defender as my company car? Well, a few reasons. Number one, we’ve never actually done a long-term test of our favourite 110 version. Only the shorter (and less popular) Defender 90, which is equally big on kerbside appeal but not space for passengers.

The Defender 110 adds an extra 435mm of length, all of which is between the front and rear wheels. So, there’s much more space in the back, along with rear doors that make getting in and out a darn sight easier. The boot is longer, too, although still not as big as the load bay in many similar-priced SUVs, such as the BMW X5.

That’s particularly true in my car because it’s the new limited-run Sedona Edition with the optional Sedona Red Pack (£3883), the latter adding an air compressor on the wall of the boot that eats up a small amount of usable space. It should prove useful in other ways though, because you can use the compressor to pump up tyres on bikes and cars, or inflate air beds and toys.