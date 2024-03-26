Lexus RZ long-term review: report 3

Driving, no matter how workaday the journey, is my favourite pastime, narrowly beating the joy of getting to write about it. And while I’ve driven a great many cars with driver assistance systems, they all too often frustrate and detract from the driving experience. In the RZ, though, they heighten the pleasure. Its Lane-Tracing Assistance (LTA, or lane-keeping assistance, in other words) is among the best of such systems I've tried to date. It accurately follows curves in the road, gracefully steering through them, rather than making short, abrupt corrections that unsettle occupants.

Best of all, it’s good at sensing that you’re holding onto the wheel like you should be. So many cars ( including my previous BYD Atto 3) assume that any absence of steering input (such as when you’re on a straight road) means you’re not holding onto the wheel, and the only way to stop the nagging is to briefly deviate from the straight line you’ve been faithfully describing. When systems are this intrusive, I tend to switch them off, but the RZ’s is a breath of fresh air, working with me to take the effort out of long stretches of the M25 motorway.