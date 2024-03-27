Lexus RZ long-term review: report 4

Needs to Cope with a long motorway commute as well seeming at home in the countryside, and be easy to live with day to day

Mileage 6635 List price £69,095 Target Price £66,025 Price as tested £69,095 Official range 251 miles Test range 170-190 miles

27 March 2024 – Pack it in, pachyderm

In many ways, my Lexus RZ continues to delight me. It’s quiet, comfortable and – very much helped by its excellent driver assistance systems – extremely relaxing. However, I can no longer ignore the elephant in the room, nor the hippo in the corner or the rhino under the stairs. These uninvited mammals won’t shut up about the RZ’s disappointing range, efficiency and running costs.

Regular readers may have noticed that this very car finished at the bottom of the table in the What Car? Winter Range Test recently. It turned in just 159 miles on our test track – 92 miles or 36.7% short of its 251-mile official range. Okay, no electric car can reasonably be expected to deliver its best during the winter, but only one model (ironically, another Lexus – the UX 300e) delivered a worse shortfall – 37.6%. Meanwhile, the Mercedes-Benz EQE 300, a car similar in price to the RZ, finished at the top of the table, racking up 300 miles – 21% behind its official figure.