Lexus RZ electric SUV gets ‘manual gearbox’ and wild steering yoke
Latest version of Lexus’s electric SUV has Europe’s first steer-by-wire system...
On sale Spring 2026 | Price from £55,000 (est)
The hit 1980s action series, Knight Rider, tuned an entire generation into the idea of self-driving cars – and an aircraft-style steering yoke replacing the steering wheel.
And with the facelifted Lexus RZ, drivers will be able to take one step closer to the show’s lead character, Michael Knight. That’s because the latest version of the large electric SUV will come with a steering yoke, backed up by some cutting-edge technology.
The steering ‘wheel’ is rectangular in shape, with curved grips on the sides, and is designed to free up space for the driver’s legs, making it easier to get in and out of the car. The wheel turns 200 degrees from lock to lock – rather than the 1080 degrees, or three turns, you’d expect to find in other cars – to avoid the need to cross arms, or shuffle the steering wheel as taught by driving instructors.
It will come as standard on F Sport models, and as an option on high-spec Takumi models in the UK.
Unlike every other car sold in the UK or Europe, these RZ models have a steer-by-wire system. This does away with a mechanical connection between the steering wheel and the front wheels, replacing it with a digitally wired connection. The benefits, say Lexus bosses, are that the system’s calibration can provide a more natural feel, reduce vibrations and vary the steering weight and sensitivity precisely, depending on speed.
Particular attention has been paid to how the steering feels when lock is being unwound, to provide a more confidence-inspiring feel. All of this will be essential to get right, because its key rival, the BMW iX3 is one of the most enjoyable electric SUVs to drive.
Another new feature is Interactive Manual Drive, which imitates an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The driver can flick up and down ‘gears’ using a pair of steering-wheel-mounted paddles in the same way as an automatic car with a combustion engine.
The driver receives real-time feedback, with a power delivery and sounds which apes that of a petrol-powered car. There’s even a rev limiter and a gearshift guide meter in the driver’s instrument display. The aim of the feature, which will only be fitted to F Sport models, is to deliver a more engaging driving experience.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N hot hatchback has a similar setup, although Lexus’s European Vice President, Pascal Ruch, said a stick-shift version is under consideration, which would have a gated gearlever like a traditional manual car.
As part of the revisions for the facelifted RZ, the car’s DIRECT4 four-wheel drive system has been updated. It governs the way the car’s power is distributed to the front and rear wheels during acceleration, for a more direct feel, and during cornering to improve stability. This is in addition to improvements in structural rigidity to boost responsiveness and refinement.
More pragmatically, the car’s battery electrical system has been completely revised. Battery capacity is increased to 77kWh (total capacity) from 71.4kWh, and there’s a more efficient motor on the rear axle. While precise range figures are yet to be confirmed, Lexus anticipates the changes will add another 62 miles of range, which would take the official total to as much as 333 miles. That’s more than the BMW iX3, but less than the flagship Audi Q6 e-tron, Mercedes EQE SUV and Tesla Model Y Long Range,
The maximum charging rate remains at 150kW, but a new pre-conditioning system can warm the batteries in cold weather, either automatically when programming a charging stop into the car’s sat-nav, or via a manual override. It's said to shave around 30 minutes off a charge.
Unusually, the RZ can support 22kW AC home charging for drivers with three-phase power at home. However, most home wallboxes will only support a 7.2kW charge.
Three motors will be available, producing 221, 376 or 402bhp, and the range-topping RZ 500e is capable of towing a braked trailer of up to 1500kg, up from 750kg.
There’s little to criticise the current RZ’s interior about, with the exception of too many functions operated via the touchscreen – the BMW iX3’s excellent iDrive controller is easier to use. Little has changed there for the facelift, but the new model features an ambient lighting feature which uses shadows to create changing patterns, and there’s an electronically-dimming panoramic roof.
The new flagship of the range is the RZ 550e F Sport – the first time the racy trim has been available in the model’s range. It is the only model to feature the most powerful 402bhp motor, but has tweaked suspension to deliver a more involving drive – as well as the manual gearshift and steer-by-wire system.
Reflecting the performance, the RZ 550e F Sport has revised styling which brings aerodynamic benefits, 20in alloy wheels and a new paint colour, Neutrino Grey. Inside, the F Sport has black and dark grey upholstery with blue stitching and the front seats use a new foaming method to provide improved support.
Prices and final specifications are yet to be confirmed, but we anticipate a small increase in price over today’s car. That would mean a starting price of around £55,000, rising to around £75,000 for the F Sport model.
