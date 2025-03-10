Lexus RZ electric SUV gets ‘manual gearbox’ and wild steering yoke

More pragmatically, the car’s battery electrical system has been completely revised. Battery capacity is increased to 77kWh (total capacity) from 71.4kWh, and there’s a more efficient motor on the rear axle. While precise range figures are yet to be confirmed, Lexus anticipates the changes will add another 62 miles of range, which would take the official total to as much as 333 miles. That’s more than the BMW iX3, but less than the flagship Audi Q6 e-tron, Mercedes EQE SUV and Tesla Model Y Long Range,

The maximum charging rate remains at 150kW, but a new pre-conditioning system can warm the batteries in cold weather, either automatically when programming a charging stop into the car’s sat-nav, or via a manual override. It's said to shave around 30 minutes off a charge.

Unusually, the RZ can support 22kW AC home charging for drivers with three-phase power at home. However, most home wallboxes will only support a 7.2kW charge.

Three motors will be available, producing 221, 376 or 402bhp, and the range-topping RZ 500e is capable of towing a braked trailer of up to 1500kg, up from 750kg.

There’s little to criticise the current RZ’s interior about, with the exception of too many functions operated via the touchscreen – the BMW iX3’s excellent iDrive controller is easier to use. Little has changed there for the facelift, but the new model features an ambient lighting feature which uses shadows to create changing patterns, and there’s an electronically-dimming panoramic roof.