Mazda MX-30 R-EV long-term test: report 8
This well-priced small SUV is our reigning Plug-in Hybrid of the Year, but what's it like to live with? We're running one to find out...
The car Mazda MX-30 R-EV Makoto Run by Allan Muir, managing editor
Why we’re running it To see how much more usable this quirky small SUV is when it's a plug-in hybrid rather than a regular electric model
Needs to Be more than just an urban runabout, successfully combining the refinement and lower running costs of an electric car with the ability to tackle longer trips without hassle
Mileage 5895 List price £35,895 Target Price £34,193 Price as tested £37,895 Test economy 65.8mpg Official economy 282.5mpg
17 September 2024 – Off the dial
We’ve been saying for years that the infotainment systems of cars fitted with a rotary controller between the front seats are the easiest and least distracting to operate while driving. The superiority of this twist-and-push method of accessing a car’s infotainment system – which you can do by feel – is simply not up for debate.
Like most other Mazda models, my MX-30 R-EV has just such a dial, and it’s a joy to use; I’d almost forgotten how much. It makes the system intuitive and simple to interact with, and it means the screen can be relatively small and unobtrusive (aiding visibility and helping to minimise distraction). Plus, I reckon the Mazda dial is a better size and feels nicer to twiddle than those of current BMW models that retain such a set-up – especially ones with a crystal controller.
Only a small number of other brands – Alfa Romeo and Genesis spring to mind – have managed to resist the temptation to move all of the infotainment controls onto a sizeable touchscreen. And even BMW, which has been using rotary controllers seemingly forever, is moving away from them in its cheaper models. Which is a shame.
While the shallowness of the MX-30’s central screen means you can’t see huge swathes of sat-nav map at once, this isn’t a problem when I’m following its directions to get to a destination. That’s because my car comes with a head-up display that puts key information – including turn-by-turn navigation instructions – in my line of sight on the windscreen. For me, this set-up works perfectly well.
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
Read more about our long-term Mazda MX-30 R-EV >>
Read about more long-term test cars >>
Buy a new car with What Car?
Like the sound of the Mazda MX-30 R–EV?
If so, check out our New Car Deals pages to see how much you could save on a Mazda MX-30.
We’ve got the biggest selection of discounted new cars available in the UK.