Mazda MX-30 R-EV long-term test: report 8

Only a small number of other brands – Alfa Romeo and Genesis spring to mind – have managed to resist the temptation to move all of the infotainment controls onto a sizeable touchscreen. And even BMW, which has been using rotary controllers seemingly forever, is moving away from them in its cheaper models. Which is a shame.

While the shallowness of the MX-30’s central screen means you can’t see huge swathes of sat-nav map at once, this isn’t a problem when I’m following its directions to get to a destination. That’s because my car comes with a head-up display that puts key information – including turn-by-turn navigation instructions – in my line of sight on the windscreen. For me, this set-up works perfectly well.

