Mazda MX-30 R-EV long-term test: report 7
This well-priced small SUV is our reigning Plug-in Hybrid of the Year, but what's it like to live with? We're running one to find out...
The car Mazda MX-30 R-EV Makoto Run by Allan Muir, managing editor
Why we’re running it To see how much more usable this quirky small SUV is when it's a plug-in hybrid rather than a regular electric model
Needs to Be more than just an urban runabout, successfully combining the refinement and lower running costs of an electric car with the ability to tackle longer trips without hassle
Mileage 5552 List price £35,895 Target Price £34,193 Price as tested £37,895 Test economy 64.8mpg Official economy 282.5mpg
27 August 2024 – Port back and sides
The location of the charging port on an electric vehicle (EV) or plug-in hybrid (PHEV) is important enough to me that it could influence my buying decisions. I much prefer the port to be on the rear wing or rear corner of the car, rather than on the front wing or nose. That’s because I’d rather reverse into a parking or charging bay than drive in frontwards, so plugging in a car with the port towards the back always seems far more natural. And, when using a public rapid charger with a heavy tethered cable, a lot less awkward.
The charging port on my Mazda MX-30 R-EV is on the rear wing on the driver’s side, so it’s in an ideal spot as far as I’m concerned, particularly when I’m charging at home. With my car reversed into my parking spot in front of my garage, the charging port is at the nearest point to my wallbox (which is inside the garage), so the cable reaches the car easily and doesn’t get in the way when it’s plugged in.
The only slight concern with charging port flaps that protrude from the side of the car is their potential vulnerability. As with the Toyota bZ4X I ran previously (the charging port of which is on the front wing), the flap on my MX-30 seems far larger than it actually needs to be and sticks out an awfully long way when it’s open. I could easily imagine me (or a passer-by) walking into it and breaking it in a moment of inattentiveness, especially in a busy public car park with another vehicle in the bay alongside. I’ve done just that in the past.
Every time I see a Tesla being topped up at a public site, I’m reminded that EVs and PHEVs don’t need massive charging port flaps. The upward-opening flap on the rear corner of the Model 3, for example, is relatively compact and unobtrusive. The flaps on the more upmarket Audi E-tron GT and Porsche Taycan are even more protected, because they slide up inside the bodywork. However, their ports are on the front wings – a location that, as I said earlier, is far from ideal in my book.
