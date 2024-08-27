Mazda MX-30 R-EV long-term test: report 7

The charging port on my Mazda MX-30 R-EV is on the rear wing on the driver’s side, so it’s in an ideal spot as far as I’m concerned, particularly when I’m charging at home. With my car reversed into my parking spot in front of my garage, the charging port is at the nearest point to my wallbox (which is inside the garage), so the cable reaches the car easily and doesn’t get in the way when it’s plugged in.

The only slight concern with charging port flaps that protrude from the side of the car is their potential vulnerability. As with the Toyota bZ4X I ran previously (the charging port of which is on the front wing), the flap on my MX-30 seems far larger than it actually needs to be and sticks out an awfully long way when it’s open. I could easily imagine me (or a passer-by) walking into it and breaking it in a moment of inattentiveness, especially in a busy public car park with another vehicle in the bay alongside. I’ve done just that in the past.