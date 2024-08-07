Mazda MX-30 R-EV long-term test: report 6

Fortunately, the MX-30 R-EV doesn’t have that problem. Its petrol engine has no trouble topping up the battery, and the car feels the same to drive regardless of the state of charge. What’s more, the MX-30 has a much larger fuel tank than the i3 REX, giving it a decent combined range of around 360 miles. In that regard, the MX-30 R-EV is a success, with longer journeys being free of drama.

The range-extender configuration isn’t the only similarity between the two cars. Both have short, rear-hinged rear doors that require the front doors to be opened first to allow access to the back seats. I remember talking about how impractical the i3’s doors were, but I was more tolerant of them back then than I am now; the MX-30’s frustrate me most of the time. Even putting my backpack into the back before I get behind the wheel is awkward, because the gap between the door aperture and the seatback is relatively narrow. And unlike on the other side, the electrically adjustable driver’s seat can’t be moved forwards quickly to free up more space.