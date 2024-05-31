Mazda MX-30 R-EV long-term test: report 3

Heaving a chunky e-bike into the MX-30’s boot wasn’t helped by the fact that the non-adjustable floor doesn’t sit flush with the boot lip, but at least there’s no step in the extended load bay when the rear seatbacks are folded down. As predicted, it was a tight fit, but with the front passenger seat slid forwards and the rear of the bike manoeuvred into that corner of the boot, it went in with only a moderate amount of wrestling.

Even with the parcel shelf left behind in my garage and the rear seatbacks folded down, the MX-30’s extended load bay didn’t look big enough to accommodate a full-sized, non-folding bike with 28in wheels. However, I knew that removing the bike’s front wheel could well make all the difference between success and failure, so I thought I’d have a go anyway.

The only place I could find to stash the detached front wheel was flat on the floor under the bike, with a coat between them for protection. Normally, I might have been able to stand the wheel upright in the footwell behind the driver’s seat, but that space was taken up (as it usually is in my MX-30) by a bag of charging cables.

Because there’s no dedicated storage space for the cables and I don’t really want the bag getting in the way in the boot, standing it upright in the gap between the rear seat base and the back of the driver’s seat isn’t a bad option. It precludes a passenger getting in the back on that side without moving the bag somewhere else, but with the driver’s seat set comfortably for me (I’m 6ft 1in tall), there isn’t enough leg room behind me for an average-sized adult anyway.