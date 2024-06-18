Mazda MX-30 R-EV long-term test: report 4

This has an effect on how I use the car’s regenerative braking system (which actively helps to slow the car down under deceleration while harvesting energy to help eke out range).

As with many fully electric cars, selecting the highest level (using paddles behind the steering wheel) is helpful for controlling the car’s speed mainly via the accelerator pedal around town. However, at higher speeds the MX-30 R-EV feels quite sluggish in any of those settings, as though it’s dragging an anchor around.

More so than in more powerful electric cars, I prefer to dial down the level of regenerative braking for out-of-town driving (when the car feels perkier) and use the regular brakes more often. This is because, unlike in some other plug-in hybrids and electric cars, the MX-30’s brakes are pleasingly smooth and progressive.

In fact, despite its modest performance, I’m finding the MX-30 really good to drive in general. True, it isn’t as agile as a Ford Puma, but its steering has a nice, natural feel, with a good sense of connection to the front wheels, and the car strikes a fine balance between body control and ride comfort.