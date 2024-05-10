Mazda MX-30 R-EV long-term test: report 2

There’s also a Charge mode that can take the SOC as high as 100%, but even getting from close to zero to 50% means running the engine almost continuously for extended periods. This can be irritating, because the ‘generator’ isn’t all that quiet. The near-constant drone is like having an additional source of road noise; I'm getting used to it, but in these situations the MX-30 isn’t as peaceful as a fully electric vehicle .

Having reached my destination, I put my MX-30’s rear seats to good use when I ferried two friends to a nearby pub for lunch. The MX-30’s rearward-opening rear doors aren’t the most convenient, because they can be opened only after the front ones. This in effect means the front occupants have to let the rear passengers in, trying not to get in each other’s way, before climbing in themselves. And the rear passengers are penned in until whoever’s up front lets them out.

Still, my friends are both on the small side, and neither had any trouble getting into the back seat behind the front passenger, taking turn about. They professed to be comfortable, once the front seat had been raised slightly to free up some foot room.