MG 4 XPower long term test: report 3

This bodes well for my ambitious 2024 gardening plans, for which I expect the MG 4 to prove highly useful. That’s because its second motor has been added to the front set of wheels, leaving boot capacity hardly diminished over single-motor versions, at 1165 litres.

The MG4 is proving practical in other respects, too. There’s a lot of useful storage space in the centre console - it has two good-sized cup holders up front, and because the gearlever is a dial high up on a ledge on the dashboard, there’s a cubby that’s big enough for my keys, handbag and other bits between the two front seats. It’s also sensible to have a separate wireless phone charging pad in front of the gearlever so you’re not rummaging around among other things to find your phone.

It’s not all been good news recently, though. A massive crack almost the entire length of the windscreen appeared when I was demisting the car on one particularly frosty morning. I think it had been caused by a tiny stone chip that had happened a couple of days earlier, but it was so small the first I knew about it was when the giant crack appeared.

Getting the windscreen replaced proved more time-consuming than I’d expected because the MG4 XPower is a new model and there was a bit of a delay in sourcing the screen plus some confusion over whether or not the insurer’s preferred repairer, Autoglass, could recalibrate the car's electrical systems once it was fitted.