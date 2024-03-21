MG 4 XPower long term test: report 4

Driving the MG is also good for my bank balance, too. When I charge at home on my EV overnight tariff of 9p per kWh, it costs £5.29 for a full charge, so every mile I drive costs just 3p. In contrast, a 1.0-litre Ford Focus petrol model would cost around 12p per mile.

And that benefit is gained by all MG4 buyers, not just those who opt for the XPower, which is a halo model for the range. Most buyers will go for the entry-level 125kW version, like the orange car on display at my local Gridserve station, which can be had for a little over £26,000. That's one reason why we crowned it our Small electric car of the Year for 2024.

So, although it’s great to be driving the XPower, it’s also good to know that more affordable versions are available, too, so that more people can enjoy the benefits of going green.

