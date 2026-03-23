The MG4 Urban will be offered with a brand new semi-solid-state battery that should bring improved range, faster charging and quicker acceleration.

Dubbed SolidCore, the new battery will be offered alongside the current 41.9kWh and 52.8kWh (usable capacity) batteries currently offered in the MG4 Urban, but both of those are lithium-ion phosphate (LFP) units.

Semi-solid-state batteries use mostly solid-state electrolytes instead of the usual liquid or gel electrolytes, leading to a higher energy density – meaning you can fit more energy into the battery without having to drastically increase its size.