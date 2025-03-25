New Aston Martin Vanquish Volante to be firm’s most powerful convertible yet

The Vanquish Volante shouldn’t be short on thrills though, with an official 0-62mph time of just 3.4sec – just 0.1sec slower than the coupé and 0.4sec behind the 12Cilindri. It’s performance few will criticise.

Drivers will be able to choose from one of three driving modes: GT, Sport and Sport+. GT mode should optimise driving across longer distances, while Sport and Sport+ will tighten up the car’s responsiveness and driving dynamics.

The electrically-folding roof opens in 14 seconds and closes in 16 seconds, and can be operated at speeds of up to 31mph via a switch on the centre console, or using the key fob.

Outside, the Vanquish Volante gets an imposing signature grille in the front bumper to help cool the engine, as well as sleek beam-shifting Matrix LED headlights with integrated daytime running lights.