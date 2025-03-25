New Aston Martin Vanquish Volante to be firm’s most powerful convertible yet
On sale Autumn 2025 Price from £355,000 (est)
With spring on its way, it’ll soon be warm enough for thousands of drivers across the country to take the roofs off of their cars and enjoy those wind-in-your-hair thrills. And if you’re one of them, you’ll be pleased to hear that an all-new Aston Martin Vanquish Volante is on the way.
Indeed, the iconic British brand is introducing a convertible version of its thundering V12-powered Vanquish, and it’s set to be the most powerful open-top Aston Martin to date.
It’ll be powered by the same twin-turbocharged 5.2-litre V12 engine as the Vanquish coupé, producing a massive 824bhp, which is more than the Bentley Continental GTC and Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider. And if that engine sounds sublime in the coupé, it should sound even better with the roof down.
The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, although we found the gearbox in the coupé to be slightly sluggish on both upshifts and downshifts.
The Vanquish Volante shouldn’t be short on thrills though, with an official 0-62mph time of just 3.4sec – just 0.1sec slower than the coupé and 0.4sec behind the 12Cilindri. It’s performance few will criticise.
Drivers will be able to choose from one of three driving modes: GT, Sport and Sport+. GT mode should optimise driving across longer distances, while Sport and Sport+ will tighten up the car’s responsiveness and driving dynamics.
The electrically-folding roof opens in 14 seconds and closes in 16 seconds, and can be operated at speeds of up to 31mph via a switch on the centre console, or using the key fob.
Outside, the Vanquish Volante gets an imposing signature grille in the front bumper to help cool the engine, as well as sleek beam-shifting Matrix LED headlights with integrated daytime running lights.
Inside, the Vanquish Volante is similar to its coupé twin, with space for two people, and it shouldn’t be difficult getting comfy, with 16-way adjustability and heated seats. We found the seats in the coupé to be exceedingly comfortable on both long journeys and grippy when you’re exploring the car’s limits, yet more support can be found with optional carbon-fibre performance seats.
There are plenty of physical buttons and switches for driving assist systems and driving modes mounted within the low centre console, which should be simple to use on the road.
The Vanquish Volante comes with a host of useful tech, including blind-spot detection, front and rear parking sensors and a 360-degree camera as standard, which should help with visibility.
It also gets a 10.25in driver’s display located behind the wheel and a 10.25in infotainment system positioned within the dashboard. We found that infotainment system to be pretty responsive in the coupé, but it pales in comparison to the system in the Continental GTC.
If you’re into your music, you’ll be pleased to know that every Vanquish Volante is fitted with a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system as standard.
The interior quality of the Vanquish coupé is an overall highlight, but the Continental GT just edges things when it comes to luxury.
The Vanquish Volante is due to arrive in autumn this year. No pricing information has been confirmed yet, but we’d expect them to start at a premium in comparison with the coupé, which is priced at around £330,000. For that reason, it’s likely to sit closer to the Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider, which costs £366,500.
