New Chery Tiggo 4 brings 201bhp hybrid power for less than £20k
Chery’s fourth UK model will be another Tiggo – and it’ll undercut all of its key rivals...
On sale Summer 2026 Price from £19,995
Chery might have only arrived in the UK last year, but it’s churning out new models faster than Marvel produces new films – and its fourth model to go on sale will be the appropriately-named Chery Tiggo 4.
Indeed, the new Tiggo 4 will sit below its Tiggo 7, Tiggo 8 and Tiggo 9 siblings in Chery’s lineup, arriving as a small SUV to rival the likes of the Dacia Duster and Volkswagen T-Cross.
Unlike its stablemates, which are available with petrol or plug-in hybrid power, the new Tiggo 4 will be sold exclusively as a hybrid at launch. It’ll be powered by a 1.5-litre engine, a small 1.83kWh battery and an electric motor, making up what Chery calls its ‘Super Hybrid’ system. It’s the same system that can be found under the skin of the new Omoda 5 hybrid, and it’s punchier than a full hybrid Dacia Duster.
Outside, the Tiggo 4 looks very much like a Tiggo 8 that’s shrunk in the wash, with its imposing front grille and chunky rear light bar.
Inside, it receives a similar layout to what’s in the Tiggo 7, with dual 12.3in screens – one providing touchscreen infotainment, while the other sits behind the wheel and acts as a digital driver’s display. It gets a different set of physical controls, though, on the steering wheel and below the central touchscreen.
Full specifications have yet to be revealed, but the Tiggo 4 is longer and taller than the VW T-Cross, positioning it firmly in Duster and Vauxhall Frontera territory. It’ll undercut those cars quite significantly, with prices starting at £19,995 – almost £6000 cheaper than a hybrid Duster.
In Australia (another right-hand-drive market), the Chery Tiggo 4 is offered with a pure petrol power option, using solely its 1.5-litre engine. It’s unclear if that option will make it to the UK in the future, but if it does, it’ll likely possess an even more tempting starting price.
