On sale Summer 2026 Price from £19,995

Chery might have only arrived in the UK last year, but it’s churning out new models faster than Marvel produces new films – and its fourth model to go on sale will be the appropriately-named Chery Tiggo 4.

Indeed, the new Tiggo 4 will sit below its Tiggo 7, Tiggo 8 and Tiggo 9 siblings in Chery’s lineup, arriving as a small SUV to rival the likes of the Dacia Duster and Volkswagen T-Cross.